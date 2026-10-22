Omni Interactions Recognized As A 2026 AVANT Summit Award Winner

Fastest Growing Vendor

AVANT names Omni Interactions Fastest Growing Vendor. Omni provides a managed CX workforce built on flexible professional talent and aligned to customer demand.

- Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO, Omni Interactions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Omni Interactions, a leading BPO provider of a managed CX workforce built on flexible professional talent, today announced it has been named the Fastest Growing Vendor in the 2026 AVANT Summit Awards. The awards were presented at AVANT's tenth annual Special Forces Summit, held Oct. 5-8, 2026, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

AVANT is the nation's premier Technology Services Distributor (TSD) and a connective force in the channel, equipping its ecosystem of Trusted Advisors with the insights, tools and expertise to guide enterprises through critical IT decisions.

Special Forces Summit is a channel mainstay, bringing Trusted Advisors and technology partners together for several days of thought leadership, hands-on training on emerging technologies, and a celebration of the TA movement. The Summit Awards honor vendor partners who go the extra mile to support Trusted Advisors and move the channel forward.

"Receiving this recognition from AVANT is a tremendous honor for our entire team and validates our commitment to delivering flexibility without the tradeoff," said Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO at Omni Interactions. "Customer demand does not follow fixed shifts, and enterprise capacity shouldn't either. Through our partnership with AVANT, we are equipping Trusted Advisors with a fully managed CX workforce that adjusts capacity around the actual demand curve rather than rigid shift blocks, giving their clients the professional talent, hands-on management, and measurable accountability they need to perform."

"Our vendor partners are a driving force behind the Trusted Advisor movement," said Rick Reed, SVP of Sales & Vendor Strategy at AVANT. "Their innovation, dedication, and collaboration strengthen this channel and help equip Trusted Advisors to guide their customers with confidence. We're grateful for their continued partnership and proud to recognize their contributions at Special Forces Summit."

About Omni Interactions

Omni Interactions provides a managed CX workforce built to flex and managed to perform. Designed to solve the mismatch between variable customer demand and fixed staffing structures, Omni delivers full-service BPO accountability for customer-facing work across sales, service, technical support, scheduling, outreach, and retention. By combining 30-minute interval scheduling with dedicated, experienced professionals, active workforce management, and measurable performance standards, Omni enables enterprises to build capacity around the demand curve rather than the shift. Delivering flexibility without the tradeoff, Omni helps organizations reduce stranded labor, improve peak coverage, and achieve consistent customer outcomes.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology, and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit or connect on LinkedIn.

Wess Galdamez

Omni Interactions

+1 833-648-3261

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Omni Interactions Recognized as a 2026 AVANT Summit Award Winner News Provided By Omni Interactions October 22, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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