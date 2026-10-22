Hanover Research Launches Career Outcomes Intelligence To Help Colleges And Universities Understand Graduate Outcomes

Comprehensive program-level insights reveal where graduates work, what they earn, and how graduate outcomes compare with peers.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hanover Research (Hanover), a leading provider of higher education data and insights, has launched Career Outcomes Intelligence, a customized offering that provides comprehensive career outcomes insights. With program-level outcomes data, ROI estimates, and comparisons against selected peers, colleges and universities can inform academic portfolio decisions and strengthen their value proposition.“Students and families want to know where a degree can lead, while institutional leaders need better evidence when evaluating and discussing student outcomes,” says Denton DeSotel, senior product director at Hanover Research.“Career Outcomes Intelligence gives higher education institutions a clear, credible way to answer these questions.”Career Outcomes Intelligence enables institutions to:. Explore graduate outcomes by program, including top industries, employers, job titles, salary data, and employment locations.. Estimate program-level ROI by comparing degree costs with graduates' projected salary gains.. Benchmark outcomes against selected peers to identify comparative strengths and areas for improvement.. Examine outcomes across graduate cohorts to see how career results differ over time.. Track continued education by understanding the percentage of graduates who pursue additional degrees.“Institutions need more than broad career outcomes metrics. They need to understand what those outcomes mean for specific programs,” says Sid Phillips, chief growth officer at Hanover Research.“Career Outcomes Intelligence brings together data from more than 100 million U.S.-based resumes and trusted public sources to reveal the career pathways associated with individual programs and put those outcomes into meaningful context.”To learn more, visit Career Outcomes Intelligence.About Hanover ResearchFounded in 2003, Hanover Research is a global research and analytics firm that delivers market intelligence through a unique, fixed-fee model to more than 1,000 clients. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Hanover employs high-caliber market researchers, analysts, and account executives to provide a service that is revolutionary in its combination of flexibility and affordability. Hanover has been named a Top 50 Market Research firm by the American Marketing Association and the Insights Association. To learn more about Hanover Research, visit .

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Hanover Research Launches Career Outcomes Intelligence to Help Colleges and Universities Understand Graduate Outcomes News Provided By Hanover Research October 22, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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