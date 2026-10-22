Six Chopin Law Firm Attorneys Named To 2027 Louisiana Super Lawyers® And Rising Stars Lists

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Richard A. Chopin, Justin M. Chopin, Adam P. Sanderson, Philip D. Lorio IV, and Jacques DeGruy Named Super Lawyers; Frankie Cannone Named a Rising Star

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chopin Law Firm announced today that six of its attorneys have been included in the 2027 edition of Louisiana Super Lawyers. Five attorneys were named to the Super Lawyers list, and one was named to the Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, uses a patented multiphase selection process that combines peer nominations, peer evaluations, and independent research. Each year, no more than 5 percent of lawyers in a state are named to Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent are named to Rising Stars. To be eligible for Rising Stars, an attorney must be 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Richard A. Chopin leads the group with his 18th consecutive year on the Super Lawyers list, recognized in Personal Injury - General. A member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, he has tried more than 125 cases to verdict over his career.

Justin M. Chopin, also recognized in Personal Injury - General, has been named to Super Lawyers every year since 2020 after eight years as a Rising Star. Adam P. Sanderson followed a similar path, joining the Super Lawyers list in 2023 after nine years as a Rising Star, and is recognized in Transportation/Maritime.

This year also marks a milestone for Philip D. Lorio IV, who joins the Super Lawyers list for the first time in Personal Injury - General after eight consecutive years as a Rising Star. Jacques DeGruy earns his fifth Super Lawyers selection, recognized in Transportation/Maritime.

Frankie Cannone was named to the Rising Stars list for the second time, recognized in Personal Injury - General.

“Recognition from our peers means a lot, and seeing six of our attorneys on this year's lists is something our whole team is proud of,” said Justin Chopin, owner and managing partner of Chopin Law Firm.“It reflects the work these attorneys put in every day for injured people and their families. We prepare every case as if it is going to trial, and that commitment is what our clients deserve.”

Chopin Law Firm represents injured people in New Orleans and throughout Louisiana in cases involving car and truck accidents, maritime and offshore injuries, slip and fall accidents, workers' compensation, and wrongful death. Contact Chopin Law Firm online for a free case evaluation.

About Chopin Law Firm

Chopin Law Firm is a Louisiana personal injury firm representing clients in car accident, maritime, workers' compensation, and other injury cases. The firm is committed to providing accessible legal services and advocating for individuals seeking compensation after harm caused by negligence.

Delaney Hibbits

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

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Six Chopin Law Firm Attorneys Named to 2027 Louisiana Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars Lists News Provided By Delaney Hibbits, Exults Digital Marketing Agency October 22, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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