MP CM To Inaugurate Semiconductor Summit In Indore Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Summit-2026 in Indore on Friday and present the state's vision of developing a semiconductor hub, according to a statement issued by his office.

The two-day summit will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre, where Yadav will also hold one-to-one meetings with investors and representatives of semiconductor companies to discuss investment opportunities and technological collaboration in the state.

The Chief Minister will visit an exhibition showcasing products, technologies and solutions developed by companies in the semiconductor sector.

According to the statement, the summit will bring together representatives of domestic and international semiconductor companies, investors, industry experts, academicians and startups.

The event will feature eight panel discussions, five roundtable meetings and four keynote addresses. More than 50 companies will participate in the exhibition, displaying their capabilities in chip design, packaging and testing, equipment, materials, electronics manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Discussions on the first day will focus on developing Madhya Pradesh as a hub for advanced packaging and testing, building a fabless ecosystem, and strengthening semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains.

Roundtable meetings will cover artificial intelligence infrastructure, fabless product development and intellectual property.

Discussions will also explore cooperation between industry, educational institutions and research organisations. The second day will focus on chip technology, artificial intelligence, electronics manufacturing, design services, research and development, and skill development.

Sessions on photonics, quantum technology and micro, small and medium enterprises will also be held. Winners of the Madhya Pradesh Semicon Startup Competition will be honoured during the closing ceremony.

The state government has approved the Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy-2025 to encourage investment and promote the establishment of semiconductor industries and related technological activities.

The summit aims to attract investment, promote innovation and develop a skilled workforce to support the growth of the semiconductor sector in the state, the statement said.