Gujarat Govt Takes Vibrant Summit 2027 Pitch To TN, Meets 21 Firms

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are exploring opportunities to strengthen industrial collaboration in semiconductors, automotive manufacturing, electronics and advanced engineering ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027, with a delegation from the state holding discussions with representatives of 21 businesses and institutions in Chennai on Thursday.

The meetings were held ahead of a roadshow for the 11th edition of the summit, scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2027.

The discussions focused on investment opportunities, technology partnerships and ways to connect the two states' industrial capabilities.

The Gujarat delegation was led by Women and Child Welfare Minister Manisha Vakil and included M Thennarasan, Principal Secretary for Urban Development and Urban Housing, and Neha Kumari, Mission Director of the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM), along with other stakeholders.

The delegation interacted with representatives of Rane (Madras) Ltd, Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd, Flosil-BET Coatings (India) Pvt Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd, Saint-Gobain, GH Induction India, Cavin Kare, JK Fenner India Ltd, EID Parry Ltd, KLA, OrbitAID Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Salcomp Manufacturing India, IIT Madras Pravartak, Agnikool Cosmos, Tekiknow, Cosmic Compliance Test Lab, GRT Hotels & Resorts, Kone Elevator India, Danfoss and Rajhans Impex.

Addressing the gathering, Vakil highlighted the complementary strengths of the two states and the scope for greater cooperation between their industries.

“Tamil Nadu has established itself as a leading centre for automotive manufacturing, electronics, engineering and technology. Gujarat brings its own strengths in industrial infrastructure, ports, semiconductors, renewable energy and global connectivity. I firmly believe that by bringing together our industries, entrepreneurs and young talent, we can create new opportunities for innovation, employment and shared prosperity. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our collective efforts will further strengthen the journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047,” she said.

A presentation on VGGS 2027 was delivered by Thennarasan, followed by a screening showcasing Gujarat's semiconductor ecosystem.

Industry representatives also shared their experiences and perspectives on business opportunities and industrial growth in the state.

The discussions sought to build on Tamil Nadu's established automotive, electronics and engineering base and Gujarat's capabilities in manufacturing, logistics and emerging semiconductor industries.

Gujarat accounts for 17 per cent of India's manufacturing output and 25 per cent of its merchandise exports, according to figures cited in the roadshow material.

The summit, to be held in Gandhinagar under the theme“Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future”, is expected to bring together businesses, policymakers and industry leaders.

The Chennai roadshow is aimed at encouraging companies, startups and industry institutions in Tamil Nadu to explore partnerships with Gujarat, with a focus on strengthening inter-state industrial supply chains and expanding cooperation in emerging technologies and manufacturing.