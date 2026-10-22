Union Minister Virendra Kumar Reviews Safety, Rehabilitation Of Sanitation Workers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Thursday led discussions on welfare and rehabilitation of sanitation workers, improving working conditions, ensuring occupational safety and promoting their socio-economic empowerment.

Addressing a meeting of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), Minister Virendra Kumar emphasised the need to provide appropriate training to sanitation workers to enhance their skills, promote safe working practices and enable them to undertake sanitation-related activities in a dignified and secure manner.

The meeting reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to the welfare, rehabilitation, safety and socio-economic empowerment of sanitation workers, with a focus on dignified working conditions, mechanisation and effective implementation of relevant welfare measures.

The Minister stressed the importance of creating widespread awareness about the provisions and benefits of the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) Scheme of the Ministry, so that more eligible beneficiaries across the country can avail themselves of its benefits.

The Minister underscored the need to provide eligible sanitation workers with suitable mechanised equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to minimise occupational risks and eliminate unsafe sanitation practices.

He highlighted that the provision of equipment must be accompanied by its proper and effective use, regular maintenance and periodic monitoring to ensure its continued functionality and effectiveness.

Virendra Kumar also stressed the strict implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act, 2013), and the associated MS Rules, 2013.

The Minister called upon the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis to continue its efforts to protect the rights and dignity of sanitation workers and to coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure that welfare measures and government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by Bhagwat Prasad Makwana, Chairperson, NCSK; Manoj Kumar Balmiki, Member; Ravi Ramu Kalose, Member; and Sushma Gaudiyal, Member of the Commission. The concerned Joint Secretaries of the Ministry were also present.