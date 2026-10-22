Rahul Gandhi Can Defeat The BJP In 2029 LS Polls, Asks Oppn To Support Him: AJUP Chief Humayun Kabir

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 22 (IANS) Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) Chief Humayun Kabir said on Thursday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who cam defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and not former West Bengal Chief Minister and Mamata-All India Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee.

The Nowda MLA is of the view that people will have to have faith on Rahul Gandhi to defeat the BJP.

He appealed to the opposition parties to strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hand as there is no alternative to this to oust the BJP politically.

He also gave a message that the Opposition should unite before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. However, they have to work according to the plan, only then will it be possible to challenge the BJP.

He made it clear that Mamata Banerjee will not be given the chance to lead the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The Nowda MLA said that Mamata Banerjee has lost to the current west Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari several times.

"The former Chief Minister will not be able to become the face of the Opposition INDIA bloc again, adding that Mamata Banerjee's age will also be a barrier."

Humayun Kabir noted that Mamata Banerjee is a seven-time MP and three-time Chief Minister.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is currently 71-years-old. She will be 73-years-old during the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. She no longer has the ability to become the face of the Opposition INDIA bloc," the AJUP Chief said.

He also added that Mamata Banerjee had formed the Trinamool Congress by breaking the Congress.

Now the traitors of Trinamool Congress have betrayed her, Kabir said.

"Her (Mamata Banerjee's) party has been destroyed. So now the opposition parties will have to rely on the Congress to fight against the BJP. Who else is there for the post of country's Prime Minister besides Rahul Gandhi? It will not be possible with Mamata Banerjee. The parties in the INDIA alliance should stop their hypocrisy. They must work to strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hand. Only then can the BJP be challenged during the 2029 Lok Sabha polls," the AJUP Chief added.

The comments from the AJUP founder came after his party lost the Rejinagar Assembly bypolls to the BJP earlier this month.