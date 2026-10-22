WATCH: Gukesh And Praggnanandhaa Laugh At Moorthy Anna's Chess Moves In Jailer 2, Video Goes Viral

The reigning World Chess Champion D Gukesh and his fellow Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa recently watched Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 at a theatre in Chennai on Wednesday, October 22.

Alongside Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa, the latter's sister, Vaishali Praggnanandhaa, also joined the group, adding to the star-studded cinema outing. Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, Sooraj Venjaramoodu, Namo Narayana, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan, among others, is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The movie has already attracted massive crowds to theatres and has achieved major box office success, collecting over INR 549 crore worldwide in its first week alone, making it the highest-grossing opening week in Tamil cinema history, fueled by massive footfalls across domestic and international markets.

Also Read:Meghana Raj Gets Emotional Recalling Meeting Rajinikanth on Jailer 2 Sets

Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa's Hilarious Reaction to Moorthy Anna's Chess Moves

As D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa finally took some time out to watch Jailer 2 ahead of their upcoming busy tournament schedule, a particularly hilarious comedy sequence in the film caught the attention of the chess prodigies.

In Jailer 2, there was a scene where Moorthy Anna, played by Namo Narayana, played chess with the main antagonist in the film, Dileep, played by Sooraj Venjaramoodu, leading to a hilarious sequence of bizarre, rule-defying moves and chaotic tactics. The unconventional chess moves by Moorthy left Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa in stitches.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the chess prodigies were seen laughing while discussing Moorthy Anna's bizarre chess moves against Dileep's character, as they pointed out how the pieces were moved completely against the basic rules of the game.

World Chess Champion Gukesh watching Moorthi's chess moves in #Jailer2. ♟️ CineManiac (@movie__maniac) October 21, 2026

Having risen through the ranks of international chess, Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa were apparently thoroughly entertained by the sheer absurdity of the board setup, proving that even elite Grandmasters can appreciate a lighthearted fictional spin on their sport.

Since the game of chess is not a mere game of chance, the prodigies' reaction to Moorthy Anna's moves on the board quickly became the talk of the town, capping off a stellar week for both Indian cinema and sports.

Why did Chess Grandmasters Laugh at Moorthy Anna's Moves?

Since the movie doesn't entirely depict accurate or formal chess strategies, Moorthy Anna's hilarious approach to the game involved sliding pieces across random squares, ignoring checkmates, and treating the chessboard like a battleground for gangland rivalry.

D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa were apparently amused by Namo Narayana moving the bishop straight and taking the queen, and then claiming it was a King's win without even placing the opponent's king in checkmate.

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The completely bizarre interpretation of the chess rules, alongside Moorthy Anna's supreme confidence during the scene, was what sent the grandmasters into endless fits of laughter. Since the King's piece was never actually threatened or placed in check, declaring a win straight after capturing a queen was the ultimate punchline for the young chess icons.

Therefore, logic-defying chess moves played by the character in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 movie and the supreme confidence with which Moorthy Anna declared victory provided the perfect comic relief for D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, turning a cinematic flaw into an iconic, laugh-out-loud moment for India's brightest chess minds.

Also Read:Jailer 2 Box Office Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 580 Crore Worldwide