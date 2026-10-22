Delhi High Court Declines To Stay Release Of Sourav Ganguly Film Doosra

High Court Refuses Stay on Doosra Release

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to stay the release of Doosra, a film challenged by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly over alleged infringement of his personality and commercial rights. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday. The High Court said it was not stopping the film's release, while making it clear that the hearing on Ganguly's plea would continue on Friday.

Ganguly has moved the High Court alleging that the film uses references associated with his identity and cricketing career in a manner that violates his personality and commercial rights. His plea refers to his leadership of the Indian cricket team, the historic 2002 NatWest Series final against England and his iconic shirtless celebration from the Lord's balcony following India's victory. The former India captain has sought legal protection against the alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation of aspects of his personality through the film.

Legal Dispute Over Personality Rights

The dispute raises questions about the extent to which filmmakers can draw upon the lives, achievements and publicly recognised moments of prominent sportspersons while making cinematic portrayals, and when such references may attract claims of infringement of personality rights. Ganguly's shirtless celebration at Lord's after India chased down England's target in the 2002 NatWest Series final remains one of the most enduring images in Indian cricket. The victory, achieved under his captaincy, became a defining moment for the Indian team and is widely remembered for its dramatic finish.

Personality rights disputes have increasingly come before Indian courts, with public figures seeking to protect their names, images, likenesses and other attributes associated with their identities from alleged unauthorised commercial use. The High Court will resume hearing Ganguly's plea on Friday. The film's scheduled theatrical release remains unchanged for now, with the legal challenge yet to be finally decided. (ANI)

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