Tiger Shroff Reveals Bruises After Brazen Attack On His Vehicle

Tiger Shroff Shares Injury Update

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Tiger Shroff shared a glimpse of his injuries, which he recieved during the brazen attack on his car while he was returning from playing football on October 18. Tiger Shroff's team shared a video showing the actor's bruises and marks following the attack, expressing gratitude to God for keeping him safe in what can be described as a life-threatening situation. They wrote, "God is kind." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Earlier, four accused arrested in connection with the firing on the actor were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court (Killa Court) on Thurday. Anil Pandit has been named as an absconding accused in the case, according to the police remand application submitted before the court. During the court proceedings, Mumbai Police argued that the firing incident was carried out at the behest of Anil Pandit. The court remanded all four accused to police custody until October 26, rejecting the police request for custody until October 31. The four accused, who were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court, were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan and were presented before the court after undergoing medical examinations.

Incident Details and Team Clarification

The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Juhu, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tiger's team issued a stern warning against the circulation of fabricated stories, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor, urging media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing it. The team also warned that legal action may be initiated against individuals and pages creating, promoting or circulating such content. In an official statement shared on social media, Team Tiger categorically clarified that the actor had not issued any statements, released any videos or authorised any communication concerning the recent firing incident or related developments. (ANI)

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