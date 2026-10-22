Haiku Movie Review: Is THIS Gen Z Love Story Sweet Or Bitter? Find Out Here

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy brings us Haiku, a unique love story starring Aegan and Sridevi Appalla. Read our full review of this modern romance right here.

Love goes beyond just liking someone. It requires deep understanding. Couples might have small fights, but controlling and hurting each other never counts as love. The movie Haiku asks these exact questions to today's young generation. The story revolves around college life, first love, painful breakups, and finding love again. The film connects well with the youth.

Mano, played by Aegan, falls in love with his college mate. Their beautiful romance eventually ends in a breakup. Mano carries the painful memories of his first love while moving on with his life. He soon finds love again. However, his past experiences create complications in his new relationship.

These past memories cause major problems in Mano's second relationship. The rest of the story shows how Mano handles these relationship issues. He finally realizes his mistakes in love. The climax reveals the ultimate fate of his love story.

Aegan gets a solid chance to prove his acting skills in this film. He joins a women's college as the only male student. This introduction scene guarantees pure entertainment. Aegan struggles to manage the situation initially but soon joins the girls in their fun activities.

He plays a fun-loving youngster in the first half. He chats with friends and shows genuine excitement in love. He also delivers a strong emotional performance later when he struggles to move on from his past. He keeps his acting very natural without any unnecessary drama.

Sridevi Appalla makes her Tamil debut from the Telugu industry. She fits perfectly into the college girl role. She expresses love, happiness, and disappointment beautifully. Minnal Murali fame Femina George plays the other female lead. She grabs attention in scenes that show relationship expectations and breakup pain.

Both actresses bring life to their roles even though their characters feel a bit familiar. Adhirchi Arun, Subramanian Sethu, and Sritej SK provide good supporting performances. Brigida makes a special cameo appearance in a song.

Music director Siddhu Kumar adds great strength to this romantic film. He provides energetic background music for the college scenes in the first half. He then shifts the tone to match the pain of separation in the second half. Anthony Daasan sings the highly energetic Eppa Yesappa track.

The soft melody Karuvizhi stays in your heart with its beautiful visuals. Cinematographer Priyesh Gurusamy captures the college vibe and emotional moments perfectly. He uses excellent lighting and camera angles throughout the film.

The film takes a very strong stand on modern love. Director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy and Joe movie director Hariharan Ram have written excellent dialogues. The movie questions the habit of justifying toxic fights as romance. The story clearly states that love needs affection and understanding, not a controlling mindset.

The makers boldly declare that physical violence between lovers is not love. They convey this important message naturally through the story instead of giving long lectures. This practical approach stands out as the biggest highlight of the film.

The first half moves quickly with college fun and romance. The comedy scenes work really well when Aegan navigates his unique college life. The second half shifts to a more emotional track with breakups and relationship issues. The music and acting support this emotional shift perfectly.

The story does feel a bit familiar since we have seen similar romantic dramas before. The female characters could have used some fresh writing. However, the film beautifully explains that true love means treating each other with mutual respect.

Is Haiku worth watching?

Haiku is a feel-good movie that captures the essence of youth. It shows college fun, first love sweetness, breakup pain, and second love confusion. The film delivers a strong message against toxic relationships. You can definitely watch Haiku once for its youthful vibe, natural acting, and meaningful message.