Diwali Deals: UAE Jewellers Offer 10% Cashback, 50% Off Diamonds, Free Gold Coins, Smartphones

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jewellers across the UAE have launched Diwali promotions ranging from instant cashback and gold rate protection to discounted making charges and free gold coins, as retailers court shoppers who are budgeting more carefully for the festive season.

Bafleh Jewellery is offering up to 10 per cent instant cashback on all jewellery, said its managing director, Chirag Vora. Diamond jewellery carries a 50 per cent discount, plus an additional 10 per cent instant cashback.

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“Customers can also lock in the gold rate by paying just 9 per cent upfront. If gold prices rise, they pay the lower rate fixed at the time of booking. If prices fall, they pay the lower prevailing rate. The retailer is also selling 24K coins, bars and jewellery at wholesale prices,” he said.

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali will be celebrated in the UAE on November 8, 2026, while Dhanteras, considered an auspicious day to purchase precious metals, falls on November 6.

Gold and jewellery buying is a longstanding tradition during the festive season, particularly among the Indian community, as gold is regarded as a symbol of wealth, prosperity, good fortune and new beginnings.

Many families purchase gold coins, bars, necklaces, bangles and other jewellery for personal use, gifting or weddings.

Gold prices, promotional offers and making charges can influence purchasing decisions, with some shoppers bringing forward purchases when prices fall.

In addition, gold prices below Dh500 per gram in Dubai are an added advantage for people buying gold and jewellery.

On Thursday, 24K, 22K and 21K were trading at Dh492.25, Dh455.75 and Dh437.0 per gram, respectively.

Kanz Jewels is offering discounts on making charges, along with gold coins and smartphones as giveaways on qualifying purchases, said its managing director, Anil Dhanak.

“Diwali is a festival of giving and celebration, and we want to extend that spirit to our customers,” Dhanak said. The aim, he added, is to make festive shopping“even more rewarding”.

At Tanishq, customers can get up to 25 per cent off diamond value and making charges on gold and diamond jewellery, according to Niraj Bhakare, AVP and chief sales and marketing officer, International Business, at Titan Company Limited.

Shoppers exchanging old gold jewellery will receive an additional Dh15 per gram, along with 100 per cent valuation on the exchanged items.

“Diwali is a special time for families to celebrate traditions, mark important milestones and make purchases that hold personal meaning,” Bhakare said. He added that the offers are designed to give customers“greater flexibility and value” when choosing jewellery for themselves and their loved ones.

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