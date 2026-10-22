TCCA 90 Chlorine Tablets: Disinfection Applications, Mechanisms, And Safety Standards

MENAFN - GetNews) Xingtai City, Hebei Province, China-October 22, 2026

TCCA 90 chlorine tablets refer to disinfectant tablets containing 90% available chlorine, with the full chemical name trichloroisocyanuric acid. TCCA 90 chlorine tablets are widely used in swimming pools, drinking water, industrial circulating water, household sanitization, textile bleaching and so on. Compared with other traditional disinfectants, TCCA 90 chlorine tablets offer stronger stability, higher chlorine content, and slower release, making them a preferred choice for many professional users and distributors.

-pChoosing TCCA 90 Chlorine as a Disinfectant

TCCA 90 chlorine tablets are valued because they release chlorine slowly and consistently into water. This controlled release mechanism ensures long-lasting disinfection - reducing bacteria, viruses, algae, and organic contaminants while maintaining a stable chlorine level. Meanwhile, trichloroisocyanuric acid has excellent storage stability, meaning the tablets can be transported and stocked with minimal loss of active chlorine.

How Do TCCA 90 Chlorine Tablets Work in Water

When TCCA 90 chlorine tablets dissolve in water, they gradually release free chlorine (HOCl). This free chlorine is a highly effective disinfectant that destroys the cell structure of microorganisms, preventing reproduction and eliminating contamination. Because of the characteristic of slow dissolution, TCCA 90 chlorine tablets maintain sanitation over a longer period compared with fast-dissolving disinfectants.

Where Are TCCA 90 Chlorine Tablets Commonly Used

TCCA 90 chlorine tablets are widely used in:. Swimming pool water disinfection. Drinking water sanitation. Industrial circulating water treatment. Household and commercial surface disinfection. Public facility hygiene control. Textile bleaching. Wool anti-shrinkage

These applications highlight the versatility and reliability of trichloroisocyanuric acid in professional water treatment and sanitation programs.

What Are the Benefits of Using TCCA 90 Chlorine Tablets

Key advantages include:. High chlorine content (90%). Long-lasting sterilization. Easy handling and dosing. Stable storage performance. Lower transportation cost per active chlorine unit. Broad-spectrum microbial control

Therefore, trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) 90 chlorine tablets are favored by pool operators, industrial users, and global distributors.

Why Is Choosing a Reliable Manufacturer Important

For importers and distributors, stable quality and reliable supply are essential. As a professional manufacturer of TCCA 90 chlorine tablets, we provide consistent quality control, competitive pricing, customized packaging, and long-term supply capacity. In addition, we can also offer products in other specifications, such as TCCA granules, TCCA powder, effervescent tablets, and multi-functional tablets. This ensures that our partners can confidently serve their local markets and end users.

All in all, TCCA 90 chlorine tablets provide a highly efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solution for long-term water disinfection across multiple industries. If you would like to learn more about product specifications, application guidance, or cooperation opportunities, our team is always ready to support your business.

About us

Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015. The site is close to National Highway 339, only 65 km from the provincial capital and 10 km from the Ningjin exit of the Qingdao–Yinchuan Expressway, offering convenient transportation and an excellent geographical location.