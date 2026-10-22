MENAFN - GetNews) Tangshan City, Hebei Province,China-October 22, 2026

Scaffold fasteners. Couplers. Clamps. Essential parts in tube and coupler scaffolding. Connect steel tubes together. Form stable temporary structures. Access, support, working platforms They Are

Mechanical connectors. Join Scaffold Tube s. Specific angles. Or in line. Most are forged or pressed steel. Hot‐dip galvanized. Resists rust. Main types:

Right‐angle couplersConnect tubes at 90 degrees. (Double Couplers)Swivel CouplersConnect tubes at any angle couplersJoint couplers. Extend tubes end‐to‐end couplersSingle couplers. Lighter connections? EN 74. Load class rated. Safety critical Uses

Tube‐and‐coupler scaffolding for building facades. Access. Complex or irregular structures where modular systems don't fit. Industrial maintenance. Bridge work. Renovations. Temporary support. Bracing.

Flexibility is the strength. Adapts to non‐standard shapes. Adjustments mid‐project? No problem.

How to Install

Straightforward. But technique matters. Safety depends on it.

1Position tubes – vertical standards, ledgers, diagonals. Set the configuration.2Fit the coupler – open it. Place around the two tubes at the joint. Right‐angle for horizontal‐to‐vertical. Swivel for angled braces.3Tighten bolts – use a scaffold spanner or ratchet. Even pressure. Recommended torque: manufacturer spec. Usually 50‐80 Nm. Depends on class.4Check alignment – tubes seated properly. Coupler fully closed. No gaps.5Inspect regularly – after movement. After loading. Connections can loosen correctly. Under‐tightened? Couplers slip under load. Over‐tightened? Damaged threads or tubes. Both are bad They're Still Used

Modular systems like ringlock and cuplock are growing. But tube‐and‐coupler with quality fasteners? Still valued. Adaptable. Cost‐effective. Galvanized fasteners last. Reliable. Almost any configuration possible.

About us

Zhuozhan Group is a diversified and innovative enterprise that seamlessly integrates scientific research, manufacturing, and sales. With a robust portfolio of subsidiaries, including Laoting Zhuozhan International Trade Co., Ltd. and Hebei Shuangyang Metal Structure Co., Ltd., Zhuozhan Group has firmly established itself as a key player in the construction and manufacturing industries.