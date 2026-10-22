Amman Design Week Draws Over 65,000 Visitors, Features 204 Events

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) - The fourth edition of Amman Design Week (ADW 2026) concluded after a 16-day run centered on the theme "Accumulations," drawing over 65,000 visitors, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Held from October 2 to 17, the event featured more than 220 designers, makers, and creative collectives across 204 free public events. Exhibitions spanned Ras Al-Ain, Jabal Al-Lweibdah, Jabal Amman, Iraq Al-Amir, and for the first time, Aqaba.

More than 5,300 people joined workshops, guided walking tours, street art walks, and panel discussions exploring urban design, architecture, and city-making. The cultural program also included performances produced in partnership with Al-Balad Theater.

Organized with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) as a strategic partner, ADW 2026 was backed by major sponsors, including the Jordan Tourism Board, Royal Jordanian, Zain, and Bank Al Etihad.

Amman Design Week Co-Director Sarah Hijazin said the theme "Accumulations" went beyond the edition's central concept to reflect its lasting impact through the works produced, skills acquired during workshops, shared cultural memory, participating venues, and four permanent installations.

The statement confirmed that Amman Design Week's programs will continue throughout the year, with updates and announcements published on its official website.

//Petra// HA