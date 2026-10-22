Enjoy More Affordable Data Packs With Azercell Mifi And Wi-Fi Devices

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Azercell offers 60 GB of free data to subscribers purchasing MiFi and Wi-Fi devices

Azercell is introducing a special offer for subscribers purchasing MiFi and Wi-Fi devices. Subscribers who purchase either device will receive 60 GB of free data, with the option to upgrade their package to 100 GB for an additional AZN 10 or 200 GB for an additional AZN 20. All packages are valid for 28 days.

From the following month, subscribers can continue using large data packages at standard rates through dedicated data plans for MiFi and Wi-Fi devices: Data+ tariff | Azercell.

MiFi and Wi-Fi devices allow up to 32 users to access the internet simultaneously via smartphones, laptops, tablets and other devices.

To benefit from the campaign, subscribers simply need to purchase a MiFi or Wi-Fi device at Azercell Sales and Service Centres. A free prepaid SIM card on the“Data” tariff is included with each device.

Stay connected wherever you go with Azercell MiFi and Wi-Fi devices!

For more information about the campaign, visit: More internet, wherever you go! | Azercell