Stephanie Buttigieg

PhD Candidate in Astronomy, University of Cambridge

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a PhD candidate in astronomy at the University of Cambridge. I research supermassive black holes: how they formed, evolved and merged with each other, and what we can learn about them from observations with light and gravitational waves.

I am passionate about improving women's representation in science, and am a big advocate for girls being exposed to relatable role models.

–present PhD Candidate in Astronomy, University of Cambridge

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