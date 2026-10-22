Stephanie Buttigieg
- PhD Candidate in Astronomy, University of Cambridge
I am a PhD candidate in astronomy at the University of Cambridge. I research supermassive black holes: how they formed, evolved and merged with each other, and what we can learn about them from observations with light and gravitational waves.
I am passionate about improving women's representation in science, and am a big advocate for girls being exposed to relatable role models.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate in Astronomy, University of Cambridge
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