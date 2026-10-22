Gaza Faces Complete Flour Shortage As Seven Remaining Bakeries Risk Closure

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA, Oct 22 (NNN-WAFA) -- Warehouses across the Gaza Strip have completely run out of flour, Head of the Gaza Strip's Bakers Association Abdul Nasser al-Ajrami said Thursday, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

He warned that the seven remaining operational bakeries could shut down within the next 48 hours if new supplies are not allowed in.

In a telephone interview with WAFA, al-Ajrami explained that the crisis resulted from Israel's closure of Gaza's crossings throughout the past week and its refusal to allow commercial flour into the Strip, despite the partial reopening of the crossings.

He added that the limited quantities previously available in storage have run out, forcing several bakeries to cease operations.

Only seven of the 20 bakeries in the Gaza Strip remain operational, and they may also be forced to close if flour deliveries are not permitted.

Al-Ajrami stressed that the flour currently available in local markets comes from the World Food Programme (WFP), while commercial bakeries that rely on flour brought in through the crossings have ceased operations.

He warned that preventing commercial flour from entering Gaza would lead to the closure of all bakeries and halt the supply of bread to residents.

The flour crisis comes amid the WFP's decision on Monday to reduce assistance to more than half a million people in the Gaza Strip due to a severe funding shortage, a move that has increased demand for flour and driven up prices.

The crossings into the Gaza Strip have been closed at various points during October, further worsening the humanitarian and economic crisis amid restrictions on the entry of food, vegetables, fuel, and humanitarian aid.

The Rafah land crossing also remains closed to the evacuation of sick and wounded Palestinians.

--NNN-WAFA