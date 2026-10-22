New Book - The Awakened Guide To Self-Esteem And Confidence By Guru Rajesh Ananda

New Book - The Awakened Guide to Self-Esteem and Confidence

Arrives in late November 2026

This f orthcoming personal-development guide offers a compassionate path to greater self-worth, inner confidence, and authentic living, with exercises to support your journey.

L ondon, 22nd October 2026 - The Awakened Guide to Self-Esteem and Confidence, a new addition to The Awakened Guide series, will be published in late November 2026.

Written for anyone who has struggled with self-doubt, feelings of inadequacy, or low confidence, the forthcoming book explores how readers can build a healthier, more supportive relationship with themselves.

Rather than presenting confidence as something to perform or prove to others, The Awakened Guide to Self-Esteem and Confidence encourages readers to cultivate it from within. The book examines how past experiences, limiting beliefs, comparison, criticism, and negative self-talk can affect self-esteem-and how greater awareness can begin to shift those patterns.

“True confidence is not about believing that we are better than other people,” says author Guru Rajesh Ananda.“It is about recognising our own worth, trusting ourselves, and no longer allowing fear or self-doubt to determine the life we are willing to live.”

Through accessible guidance and thoughtful reflection, the book will help readers explore:

The difference between self-esteem and confidence

How negative beliefs about the self are formed

The effect of criticism, comparison, and past experiences

How to recognise and challenge damaging inner dialogue

The importance of self-acceptance and healthy boundaries

How to develop greater trust in personal decisions

Ways to approach challenges with courage and self-compassion

How authentic confidence can support relationships, wellbeing, and personal growth

The book's central message is that self-worth need not be earned through perfection, achievement, appearance, or the approval of others. You can recognise, strengthen, and express it through conscious choices.

The Awakened Guide to Self-Esteem and Confidence is for readers beginning their personal-development journey, as well as those who already understand the importance of self-awareness but want practical support applying it to everyday life.

The book will be available in late November 2026, with further details on the publication date and purchasing options to be announced.

Guru Rajesh Ananda also wrote“The Science of Stillness”, launched in June 2026, and it currently has 33 5-star reviews on Amazon.

About The Awakened Guide Series

The Awakened Guide series explores personal and spiritual development through accessible, compassionate guidance. Each book focuses on a key aspect of inner growth, helping readers understand themselves more deeply, release limiting patterns, and live with greater awareness and intention.

Book Information

Title: The Awakened Guide to Self-Esteem and Confidence

Author: Guru Rajesh Ananda

Publication: November 2026

Format: Paperback / Hardcover / Kindle & Ebook

ISBN: 978-1-9193520-4-6 (Paperback)

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