Djibouti Delegation Joins South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 As East Africa's Energy Renaissance Advances

Djibouti's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources is sending a high-level delegation to the upcoming South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) conference on November 24-25, bringing new opportunities for cross-border collaboration as the two countries seek to strengthen oil and gas ties, expand trade infrastructure and unlock new opportunities for energy investment.

Director of Hydrocarbons Wahib Ali Boulo will represent the ministry at the seventh edition of the conference, which convenes international investors and leading operators from November 24-25. The delegation's participation builds on an oil and gas cooperation agreement signed by the two countries at SSOP 2022, as well as a new trade corridor initiative aimed at improving South Sudan's access to international markets.

Djibouti and South Sudan have been strengthening cooperation in recent years under efforts to address energy bottlenecks and accelerate regional development. In September 2026, South Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation James Pitia Morgan met his Djiboutian counterpart Abdoulkader Houssein Omar in Djibouti, where the two officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing shared regional priorities.

The meeting followed the signing of an agreement in August 2025 to develop the White Nile trade corridor. The initiative aims to establish river and dry port infrastructure in Juba, Bor, Malakal and Renk, linking South Sudan to international trade routes through Djibouti. Planned routes include road transport through Ethiopia and river connections along the Sobat and White Nile, providing a potential alternative logistics network for the landlocked country.

For South Sudan's oil and gas industry, improved regional connectivity could create opportunities to strengthen equipment supply chains, reduce logistics constraints and facilitate cross-border petroleum trade. Djibouti, meanwhile, stands to reinforce its position as a regional logistics and maritime gateway, connecting East African energy markets to international investors and suppliers.

Against this backdrop, SSOP 2026 provides an opportunity to build on existing agreements and translate bilateral engagement into new commercial partnerships. As East Africa's premier energy dealmaking platform, the conference connects governments, international operators, investors and service providers to advance oil and gas projects, infrastructure development and regional energy trade.

At the 2022 edition of the event, Djibouti and South Sudan signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a framework for expanding bilateral cooperation across oil and gas, investment and cross-border energy trade. The agreement demonstrated the conference's role in facilitating government-to-government partnerships and opening new commercial opportunities across East Africa.

Djibouti's return to SSOP reinforces the event's role as a catalyst for cross-border cooperation, bringing regional partners together to advance investment opportunities and turn strategic agreements into tangible energy projects.

To register for SSOP 2026 in Juba on November 24–25, visit:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.