Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 15% CAGR Outlook Highlights Gene Therapy And Precision Medicine Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Frontotemporal Dementia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added tooffering.

The frontotemporal dementia market across the seven major markets (7MM) - the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan - was valued at approximately USD 120 million in 2025. The United States represented the largest share, generating nearly USD 80 million and accounting for approximately 70% of the total 7MM market. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 15% from 2026-2036, supported by improved diagnosis, increasing disease awareness, and continued development of precision medicines and gene-based therapies.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of frontotemporal dementia epidemiology, treatment practices, emerging therapies, market access, reimbursement, drug uptake, and competitive dynamics from 2022-2036. It also evaluates patient burden, therapy adoption, market share, pricing trends, clinical development, and strategic opportunities across the 7MM.

Frontotemporal Dementia Epidemiology and Diagnosis

Approximately 130,300 diagnosed prevalent cases of FTD were identified across the 7MM in 2025, with the patient population expected to increase during the forecast period. FTD accounts for an estimated 10-20% of dementia cases and frequently presents earlier than other dementias, with approximately 60% of patients aged 45-64 years.

Behavioral variant Frontotemporal Dementia represents the largest clinical subgroup, while language variant FTD, including primary progressive aphasia, accounts for a smaller patient segment. Genetic mutations are associated with a substantial proportion of cases, particularly variants involving C9orf72 and GRN. In the United States, C9orf72 represented approximately 40% of gene-specific diagnosed cases in 2025, followed by GRN-associated FTD.

Accurate FTD diagnosis remains difficult because behavioral, cognitive, language, and motor symptoms can overlap with psychiatric disorders and other neurodegenerative conditions. Diagnostic assessment commonly incorporates clinical evaluation, neuropsychological testing, blood testing, magnetic resonance imaging, and fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography. The absence of validated disease-specific biomarkers continues to contribute to delayed diagnosis and misclassification.

Current Treatment Landscape and Unmet Needs

No FDA-approved disease-modifying therapy is currently available to cure, slow, or reverse FTD. Treatment focuses on symptom management through antidepressants, antipsychotics, behavioral interventions, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and caregiver support. Cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists have demonstrated limited or inconsistent efficacy and may worsen symptoms in some patients.

Major unmet needs include:



Absence of approved disease-modifying therapies

Delayed and inaccurate diagnosis

Lack of reliable biomarkers for disease progression and treatment response

High clinical, pathological, and genetic heterogeneity

Frequent late-stage clinical failures and product discontinuations Limited treatment options for genetically defined patient populations

These challenges create opportunities for biomarker-guided diagnosis, genetically targeted treatments, improved clinical trial design, and more effective patient stratification.

Frontotemporal Dementia Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The FTD pipeline is shifting from symptomatic management toward precision medicine, including gene therapies, protein replacement therapies, antisense oligonucleotides, monoclonal antibodies, neuroinflammation-targeting agents, and targeted small molecules. Key investigational candidates include PBFT02, DNL593, VES001, AVB-101, and TPN-101.



PBFT02 - Passage Bio: PBFT02 is an investigational AAV1-based gene therapy designed to deliver a modified GRN gene. It is being evaluated in the Phase I/II upliFT-D trial for FTD associated with progranulin mutations. Passage Bio has also received regulatory feedback regarding development in FTD-C9orf72 and has advanced dosing within the study.

DNL593 - Denali Therapeutics: DNL593 is an intravenously administered progranulin replacement therapy using Protein Transport Vehicle technology to facilitate delivery across the blood-brain barrier. Phase I/II findings demonstrated dose-dependent increases in cerebrospinal fluid progranulin levels. Enrollment in the FTD-GRN study was completed with 40 participants, with additional biomarker and study data expected by the end of 2026.

VES001 - Vesper Bio: VES001 is an oral sortilin inhibitor intended to increase progranulin levels through modulation of intracellular trafficking pathways. AVB-101 - AviadoBio: AVB-101 uses AAV-based delivery for progranulin gene replacement in genetically defined FTD populations.

Leading and emerging companies in the frontotemporal dementia treatment market include Passage Bio, Denali Therapeutics, Vesper Bio, AviadoBio, Transposon Therapeutics, and Alector.

Recent Frontotemporal Dementia Drug Development Updates



In April 2026, Denali Therapeutics reported Takeda's decision to terminate the companies' DNL593 co-development and co-commercialization agreement.

In February 2026, Prevail Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly & Co., discontinued the PR006 PROCLAIM program after efficacy results did not support continued development in patients with GRN variants.

In November 2025, Vesper Bio received a USD 2.5 million strategic investment from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration through the Treat FTD Fund.

In October 2025, Alector's Phase III INFRONT-3 trial of latozinemab did not meet its primary endpoint for slowing disease progression, despite evidence of biomarker improvement. Further development was discontinued. In June 2025, Passage Bio reported updated biomarker data from the Phase I/II upliFT-D trial of PBFT02 in FTD associated with GRN mutations.

Frontotemporal Dementia Market Outlook

Clinical setbacks continue to demonstrate the development risks associated with FTD, particularly the difficulty of translating biomarker effects into meaningful clinical outcomes. Nevertheless, the active pipeline and growing focus on genetically defined populations support long-term market potential. Gene and protein replacement therapies are leading early-stage innovation, while oral targeted therapies may provide more scalable and less invasive treatment options.

Therapy uptake during 2026-2036 is expected to be gradual and differentiated by clinical efficacy, safety, administration route, pricing, reimbursement, physician familiarity, and eligible patient population. Initial adoption will likely concentrate in biomarker-confirmed or genetically defined subgroups. Strong clinical evidence and measurable effects on disease progression will be critical to broader market penetration.

The report also analyzes country-specific market access, health technology assessment, reimbursement, analogue-based pricing, patient affordability, and out-of-pocket costs. Expert insights from clinicians, researchers, and other key opinion leaders complement epidemiological forecasting, SWOT analysis, and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. These findings support strategic planning for clinical development, market entry, competitive positioning, pricing, and therapy adoption in the evolving frontotemporal dementia market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

4.4. Key Conference Highlights

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of FTD By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of FTD By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment

8. Treatment Guidelines of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

8.1. Guidelines American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Family Physicians

8.2. The Association for Frontotemporal Dementia (AFTD)

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in the United States

9.4.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in the United States

9.4.3. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in the United States

9.4.4. Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in the United States

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in Japan

9.6.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in Japan

9.6.3. Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in Japan

9.6.4. Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FTD in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

11.2. DNL593: Denali Therapeutics

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Analyst's Views

11.3. PBFT02: Passage Bio

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.3.4. Analyst's Views

11.4. VES001: Vesper Bio

11.4.1. Drug Description

11.4.2. Clinical Development

11.4.2.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

11.4.4. Analyst's Views

12. Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD): 7MM Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.3.1. Cost Assumptions

12.3.2. Pricing Trends

12.3.3. Analogue Assessment

12.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.4. Conjoint Analysis of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

12.5. Total Market Size of FTD in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of FTD by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of FTD in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of FTD by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of FTD in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of FTD by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of FTD in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of FTD by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

14. SWOT Analysis of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

15. KOL Views of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

16.1. The United States

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [55]

List of Figures [39]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900