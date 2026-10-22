Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Market Size, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape And Forecast To 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Glioblastoma Multiforme - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast -2036" has been added tooffering.

The glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan was valued at approximately USD 900 million in 2025. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 4.80 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2026 to 2036. Growth is expected to be supported by increasing GBM incidence, advances in tumor profiling, and the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of GBM epidemiology, treatment practices, market dynamics, pipeline development, drug uptake, pricing, reimbursement, and competitive activity across the seven major markets. It also examines historical and forecasted trends from 2022 to 2036, including therapy-level revenue, market share, patient uptake, and peak patient share.

GBM Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Nearly 38,000 incident GBM cases were recorded across the seven major markets in 2025, with the total expected to increase during the forecast period. The United States accounted for approximately 15,500 incident cases. Primary GBM represented the majority of cases, totaling nearly 14,000 in the country during 2025.

GBM has a higher disease burden among men, who account for approximately 60% of US cases. Pediatric glioblastoma remains relatively rare compared with adult disease. The report also evaluates mutation-specific populations, including BRAF V600E, and assesses patient segments by GBM type, geography, and treatment eligibility.

Current GBM Treatment Landscape

The standard of care for newly diagnosed GBM continues to include maximally safe surgery followed by radiation therapy with concurrent and adjuvant temozolomide. Despite substantial progress in understanding GBM biology, this treatment approach has remained largely unchanged for decades.

Complete surgical removal is often not feasible because of the tumor's infiltrative characteristics and location. Following surgery, residual disease may be treated with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, tumor treating fields, or other adjunctive approaches. At recurrence, approximately one in four patients is eligible for repeat surgery. Additional options include repeat chemoradiation, bevacizumab, tumor treating field therapy, regorafenib, and clinical trial enrollment.

TEMODAR/TEMODAL (temozolomide) remains a central component of first-line treatment. AVASTIN (bevacizumab), a VEGF inhibitor, also has several FDA-approved biosimilars, including MVASI, ZIRABEV, ALYMSYS, VEGZELMA, and AVZIVI. According to Italian Association of Medical Oncology guidelines, STIVARGA (regorafenib) is the preferred treatment for recurrent GBM.

Novocure's FDA-approved Head Flexible Electrode arrays for OPTUNE GIO provide a lighter and thinner design intended to improve patient comfort. Optune with or without temozolomide generated the highest US revenue among current GBM therapies in 2025.

GBM Pipeline and Emerging Therapies

GBM drug development includes targeted therapies, vaccines, immunotherapies, tumor treating fields, oncolytic virotherapy, CAR T cells, and checkpoint inhibitors. Investigational programs target pathways and biomarkers such as EGFR, mTOR, PI3K, VEGF, CDK4/6, and multiple kinases associated with tumor growth, angiogenesis, metastasis, and the tumor microenvironment.

AV-GBM-1, developed by Aivita Biomedical in collaboration with TAE Life Sciences, is a personalized dendritic cell-based immunotherapy under evaluation in a randomized Phase III clinical trial. The ongoing study is assessing overall survival in patients with newly diagnosed GBM, with completion expected toward 2028.

Orbus Therapeutics is evaluating eflornithine in combination with temozolomide through an ongoing Phase Ib study in newly diagnosed GBM. The therapy has received Orphan Medicinal Product designation for glioma from the European Medicines Agency and remains in clinical development.

Other vaccine and immunotherapy candidates include DCVax-L, VBI-1901, SurVaxM, TVI-Brain-1, and programs from Northwest Biotherapeutics, TVAX Biomedical, Aivita Biomedical, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals. The FDA has also granted a fast-track designation to olaptesed pegol in combination with bevacizumab and radiotherapy for selected patients with newly diagnosed, chemotherapy-resistant glioblastoma and measurable residual tumor after surgery.

Market Drivers and Unmet Needs



Limited effective treatment options for newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM

Low overall survival and substantial recurrence risk

Challenges associated with diagnostic accuracy and molecular classification

High clinical trial failure rates and insufficient multicenter studies

Difficulty achieving successful target inhibition and effective drug delivery

Blood-brain barrier limitations and an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment High treatment costs and variable access to advanced therapies

The United States is expected to remain the largest GBM market among the seven major markets. Within EU4 and the United Kingdom, Germany generated the highest market value in 2025, while Spain recorded the lowest. Future growth will depend on clinical outcomes, regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions, pricing, and physician adoption of emerging therapies.

Competitive Landscape and Market Access

Companies active in the GBM market include Novocure, Roche/Genentech, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Bayer, Aivita Biomedical, TAE Life Sciences, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Advent BioServices, Orbus Therapeutics, TVAX Biomedical, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Vigeo Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, and Eisai.

The report evaluates approved and emerging therapies by clinical efficacy, safety, route and frequency of administration, order of entry, probability of success, addressable patient population, pricing, and projected uptake. It also reviews country-specific reimbursement, cost-effectiveness, patient assistance programs, and out-of-pocket expenses.

Financial support initiatives include the Genentech Oncology Co-pay Assistance Program and the Genentech Patient Foundation for eligible AVASTIN patients. Novartis also offers support for eligible patients receiving TAFINLAR + MEKINIST through its oncology co-pay and patient assistance programs.

Report Coverage



GBM epidemiology and patient population forecasts through 2036

Current treatment practices and evolving therapeutic algorithms

Historical and forecasted GBM market size and therapy share

Pipeline analysis and emerging drug profiles

Drug pricing, reimbursement, access, and analogue assessment

Therapy uptake and peak patient share forecasts

Competitive intelligence, SWOT analysis, and conjoint analysis Expert perspectives on treatment adoption, patient adherence, and unmet needs

Supported by epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting and insights from more than 15 key opinion leaders, the report identifies commercial opportunities, clinical development priorities, and market access considerations shaping the future of the GBM therapeutics market through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Transactions and Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. GBM Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of GBM by Therapies in 2025

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of GBM by Therapies in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview: GBM

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Classification of GBM

7.3. Glioblastoma Types

7.3.1. Astrocytomas

7.3.2. Ependymomas

7.3.3. Oligodendrogliomas

7.3.4. Mixed gliomas

7.3.5. Optic pathway gliomas

7.4. Symptoms

7.5. Causes

7.6. Pathophysiology

7.6.1. Macroscopic and Histological Features of GBM

7.6.2. Genetic and Molecular Pathogenesis

7.7. Inheritance of GBM

7.7.1. Genetic Variations of GBM

7.7.2. Isocitrate dehydrogenase mutations

7.7.3. O (6)-Methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase promoter methylation

7.7.4. Telomerase reverse transcriptase promoter mutations

7.7.5. Epidermal growth factor receptor aberrations

7.7.6. PTEN alterations

7.7.7. Other novel genetic aberrations

7.8. Molecular Classification

7.8.1. Specific Molecular Biomarkers

7.9. Diagnosis

8. Treatment and Management

8.1. Treatment Guidelines of GBM

8.1.1. NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers (Glioblastoma) (2024)

8.1.2. ESTRO-EANO Guideline on Target Delineation and Radiotherapy Details for Glioblastoma (2023)

8.1.3. Guidelines for the Management of Newly Diagnosed GBM (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence [NICE], 2021)

8.1.4. Clinical Recommendation for Glioblastoma (Associazione Italiana di Oncologia Medica [AIOM], 2021)

8.1.5. Glioblastoma in Adults: A Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) and European Society of Neuro-Oncology (EANO) Consensus Review on Current Management and Future Directions (2020)

8.1.6. Guidelines for the Treatment of Adult GBM (Japanese Society of Neurological Surgery, 2019)

8.1.7. SEOM (Medical Oncology Spanish Society) Clinical Guidelines for Diagnosis and Treatment of GBM (2018)

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of GBM

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Incident Cases of GBM in the 7MM

9.4. The US

9.4.1. Total Incident Cases of GBM in the US

9.4.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of GBM in the US

9.4.3. Type-specific Incident Cases of GBM in the US

9.4.4. Incident Cases based on Primary Site of GBM in the US

9.4.5. Age-specific Incident Cases of GBM in the US

9.4.6. Incident Cases based on Histologic Classification of GBM in the US

9.4.7. Unmethylation of the MGMT Gene Promoter Cases in the US

9.4.8. BRAF V600E Mutation Cases in GBM in the US

9.4.9. Line-wise Treated Pool of GBM in the US

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Incident Cases of GBM in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of GBM in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Type-specific Incident Cases of GBM in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Incident Cases based on Primary Site of GBM in EU4 and the UK

9.5.5. Age-specific Incident Cases of GBM in EU4 and the UK

9.5.6. Incident Cases based on Histologic Classification of GBM in EU4 and the UK

9.5.7. Unmethylation of the MGMT Gene Promoter Cases in EU4 and the UK

9.5.8. BRAF V600E Mutation Cases in GBM in EU4 and the UK

9.5.9. Line-wise Treated Pool of GBM in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Incident Cases of GBM in Japan

9.6.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of GBM in Japan

9.6.3. Type-specific Incident Cases of GBM in Japan

9.6.4. Incident Cases based on Primary Site of GBM in Japan

9.6.5. Age-specific Incident Cases of GBM in Japan

9.6.6. Incident Cases based on Histologic Classification of GBM in Japan

9.6.7. Unmethylation of the MGMT Gene Promoter Cases in Japan

9.6.8. BRAF V600E Mutation Cases in GBM in Japan

9.6.9. Line-wise Treated Pool of GBM in Japan

10. Patient Journey of GBM

11. Key Endpoints

12. Marketed Drugs

12.1. Competitive Landscape: Marketed Therapies

12.2. AVASTIN (bevacizumab): Roche (Genentech)

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.3. TEMODAR/TEMODAL (temozolomide): Merck

12.3.1. Product Description

12.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.4. DELYTACT (teserpaturev/G47?): Daiichi Sankyo

12.4.1. Product Description

12.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.5. TAFINLAR/FINLEE (dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (trametinib): Novartis

12.5.1. Product Description

12.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.5.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.6. OPTUNE GIO: Novocure

12.6.1. Product Description

12.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.6.4. Clinical Development

12.6.5. Safety and Efficacy

12.7. STIVARGA (regorafenib): Bayer

12.7.1. Product description

12.7.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.7.3. Other developmental activities

12.7.4. Clinical development

12.7.5. Safety and Efficacy

13. Emerging Drugs

13.1. Competitive Landscape: Emerging Therapies

13.2. AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical and TAE Life Sciences

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.2.3. Clinical Development

13.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.3. DB107 (vocimagene amiretrorepvec-flucytosine): Denovo Biopharma

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Other Development Activities

13.3.3. Clinical Development

13.4. DCVax-L: Northwest Biotherapeutics and Advent BioServices

13.4.1. Product Description

13.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.4.3. Clinical Development

13.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.5. Eflornithine: Orbus Therapeutics

13.5.1. Product Description

13.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.5.3. Clinical Development

13.6. TVI-Brain-1: TVAX Biomedical

13.6.1. Product Description

13.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.6.3. Clinical Development

13.7. LAM561 (2-OHOA): Laminar Pharmaceuticals

13.7.1. Product Description

13.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.7.3. Clinical Development

13.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.8. VT1021: Vigeo Therapeutics

13.8.1. Product Description

13.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.8.3. Clinical Development

13.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.9. VERZENIO (abemaciclib, LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company

13.9.1. Product Description

13.9.2. Other Development Activities

13.9.3. Clinical Development

13.9.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.10. PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib): Incyte Corporation

13.10.1. Product Description

13.10.2. Other Development Activities

13.10.3. Clinical Development

13.11. Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

13.11.1. Product Description

13.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.11.3. Clinical Development

13.11.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.12. BMX-001: BioMimetix

13.12.1. Product Description

13.12.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.12.3. Clinical Development

13.12.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.13. Bizaxofusp (MDNA55): Medicenna Therapeutics

13.13.1. Product Description

13.13.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.13.3. Clinical Development

13.13.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.14. ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine): Immunomic Therapeutics

13.14.1. Product Description

13.14.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.14.3. Clinical Development

13.14.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.15. SurVaxM: MimiVax

13.15.1. Product Description

13.15.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.15.3. Clinical Development

13.15.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.16. OKN-007: Oblato

13.16.1. Product Description

13.16.2. Other developmental Activities

13.16.3. Clinical Development

13.16.4. Safety and efficacy

13.17. Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals

13.17.1. Product Description

13.17.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.17.3. Clinical Development

13.17.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.18. IGV-001: Imvax

13.18.1. Product Description

13.18.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.18.3. Clinical Development

13.18.4. Safety and efficacy

13.19. BGB-290 (pamiparib): Beigene

13.19.1. Product Description

13.19.2. Clinical Development

13.19.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.20. EO2401: Enterome

13.20.1. Product Description

13.20.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.20.3. Clinical Development

13.20.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.21. VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines

13.21.1. Product Description

13.21.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.21.3. Clinical Development

13.21.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.22. Temferon: Genenta Science

13.22.1. Product Description

13.22.2. Other Development Activities

13.22.3. Clinical Development

13.22.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.23. NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol): TME Pharma

13.23.1. Product Description

13.23.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.23.3. Clinical Development

13.23.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.24. INO-5401 + INO-9012 + LIBTAYO (cemiplimab): Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

13.24.1. Product Description

13.24.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.24.3. Clinical Development

13.24.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.25. Lerapolturev: Istari Oncology and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

13.25.1. Product Description

13.25.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.25.3. Clinical Development

13.25.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.26. Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda: Plus Therapeutics

13.26.1. Product Description

13.26.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.26.3. Clinical Development

13.26.4. Safety and Efficacy

14. GBM: Seven Major Market Analysis

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Outlook

14.3. Conjoint Analysis

14.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

14.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates

14.4.2. Pricing Trends

14.4.3. Analogue Assessment

14.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptake

14.5. Total Market Size of GBM in the 7MM

14.6. The US Market Size

14.6.1. Total Market Size of GBM in the US

14.6.2. Market Size of GBM by Therapies in the US

14.7. EU4 and the UK Market Size

14.7.1. Total Market Size of GBM in EU4 and the UK

14.7.2. Market Size of GBM by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

14.8. Japan Market Size

14.8.1. Total Market Size of GBM in Japan

14.8.2. Market Size of GBM by Therapies in Japan

15. Unmet Needs of GBM

16. SWOT Analysis of GBM

17. KOL Views of GBM

18. Market Access and Reimbursement of GBM

18.1. United States

18.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

18.2. EU4 and the UK

18.2.1. Germany

18.2.2. France

18.2.3. Italy

18.2.4. Spain

18.2.5. United Kingdom

18.3. Japan

18.3.1. MHLW

19. Appendix

19.1. Bibliography

19.2. Report Methodology

20. Analyst's Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About the Publisher

List of Tables [81]

List of Figures [55]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900