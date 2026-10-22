Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast, 2026-2034 USD 21.56 Billion Opportunity Fueled By AI And Molecular Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Allergy Diagnostics - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added tooffering.

The global allergy diagnostics market is projected to increase from USD 7.14 billion in 2025 to USD 21.56 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.16% from 2026 to 2034. Growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, food allergies, and drug allergies, alongside greater awareness of early diagnosis and personalized treatment.

Increasing exposure to particulate matter, industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and environmental allergens is intensifying allergic conditions worldwide. At the same time, technological advances in component-resolved diagnostics, molecular testing, multiplex immunoassays, and automated platforms are improving test accuracy, sensitivity, and turnaround times. These capabilities allow healthcare providers to identify allergen sensitivities more precisely, distinguish cross-reactive substances, and make informed treatment and immunotherapy decisions.

Key Allergy Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers



Rising disease prevalence: More than 260 million people worldwide were affected by asthma, according to the Global Initiative for Asthma in 2024. The Food and Agriculture Organization reported that more than 220 million people globally lived with food allergies in 2024. These patient populations are increasing demand for skin prick tests, specific IgE blood tests, component-resolved diagnostics, and other targeted solutions.

Environmental pressure: Pollution, urbanization, and changing lifestyles are contributing to higher rates of respiratory and food-related allergies, creating sustained demand for screening and monitoring.

Diagnostic innovation: Laboratory automation, high-throughput testing, multiplex panels, and digital interpretation tools are streamlining workflows while supporting more accurate and personalized allergy profiling. Product development: New platforms and assays are expanding access to rapid, automated, and molecular-level testing across hospitals, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, and research laboratories.

Despite the positive outlook, market expansion may be limited by the premium cost of advanced instruments, reagents, and consumables, particularly in low- and middle-income markets. Skin conditions such as eczema or dermatographism can also affect the reliability of certain tests. Healthcare providers must additionally manage evolving regulatory requirements, reimbursement considerations, and supply chain pressures.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The report evaluates the allergy diagnostics market by type, allergy type, diagnostic test type, end-user, and geography. Type-based categories include products, instruments, consumables, and services, with consumables expected to account for the largest market share in 2025. Allergy categories include food allergy, drug allergy, inhalant allergy, and others. Diagnostic test types cover in-vivo, in-vitro, and other methods, while primary end-users include hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Regional Allergy Diagnostics Market Outlook

North America is projected to lead the global market with a 39% share in 2025. Its position is supported by high allergy prevalence, strong public awareness, established allergy and immunology centers, and early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology reported that 7.7% of Americans had asthma in 2023. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported that 31.7% of U.S. adults had been diagnosed with a seasonal allergy, eczema, or food allergy in 2024.

Europe is expected to record steady growth due to widespread use of advanced testing platforms and substantial rates of asthma and food allergies. Asthma + Lung UK reported 7.2 million affected people in the UK in 2024, while the European Food Safety Authority estimated that approximately 4.5 million people in the EU were affected by food allergens in 2025.

Asia-Pacific presents significant expansion opportunities as urbanization, pollution, healthcare investment, and awareness of allergy testing increase. India alone had approximately 35 million people with asthma, according to the Global Asthma Report 2022, while a 2023 study found that allergic rhinitis affected about one in six people in the country.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The allergy diagnostics market includes established multinational companies and specialized regional participants. Leading companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., HollisterStier Allergy, Eurofins Scientific, R-Biopharm AG, AESKU Group GmbH, Abbott, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Astra Biotech GmbH, Erba Group, Canone Medical Diagnostics, BioMerieux, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Stallergenes Greer, Neogen Corporation, Reacta Healthcare, and Allergy Therapeutics.

Competition centers on portfolio expansion, automated immunoassays, high-throughput in-vitro testing, specialized reagents, digital solutions, and strategic partnerships. Recent developments include:



In September 2025, Siemens expanded its 3gAllergy assay portfolio on the IMMULITE 2000 XPi system with component allergen tests for peanut, wheat, and house dust mite.

In May 2025, Revvity, Inc. launched the IDS i20T analytical random access platform from EUROIMMUN, enabling automated chemiluminescence immunoassays across multiple diagnostic areas, including allergy testing.

In April 2025, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduced a next-generation Basophil Activation Test for research use only to characterize food allergies without exposing patients to potentially harmful allergens. In July 2024, AliveDx received the IVDR CE mark for a microarray immunoassay designed to detect specific IgE antibodies against a protein allergen in human serum.

AI and Supply Chain Impact

AI-powered diagnostic applications are improving the analysis of patient histories, multiplex allergy panels, and in-vitro results. Machine learning can support personalized allergy profiles, predictive models, automated interpretation, and clinical decision-making while reducing errors and laboratory turnaround times.

U.S. tariffs may increase the cost of imported diagnostic instruments, reagents, and consumables. In response, manufacturers and distributors are reviewing pricing, diversifying suppliers, developing regional supply chains, and considering local production. The report provides market participants with insight into these cost pressures, regulatory developments, competitive strategies, emerging technologies, and growth opportunities through 2034.

Key Topics Covered

1. Allergy Diagnostics Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption

2. Allergy Diagnostics Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance

3. Allergy Diagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Allergy Diagnostics Market Drivers

3.1.1 Growing incidence of allergic diseases such as allergic asthma and allergic rhinitis

3.1.2 Increasing levels of pollution across the world

3.1.3 Technological advancements in diagnostic methods

3.2 Allergy Diagnostics Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Technical and operational challenges including skin conditions like eczema and dermatographism

3.2.2 Premium costs associated with allergy diagnostic products

3.3 Allergy Diagnostics Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Integration of artificial intelligence in allergy diagnosis

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Allergy Diagnostics Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Allergy Diagnostics Market Assessment

7.1 By Type

7.1.1 Products

7.1.1.1 Instruments

7.1.1.2 Consumables

7.1.2 Services

7.2 By Allergy Type

7.2.1 Food Allergy

7.2.2 Drug Allergy

7.2.3 Inhalant Allergy

7.2.4 Others

7.3 By Diagnostic Test Type

7.3.1 In-Vivo

7.3.2 In-Vitro

7.3.3 Others

7.4 By End-Users

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2 Canada Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3 Mexico Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2 Germany Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4 Italy Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5 Spain Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2 Japan Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3 India Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4 Australia Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5 South Korea Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.5.4.1 Middle East Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2 Africa Allergy Diagnostics Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3 South America Allergy Diagnostics Market Size In USD Million (2023-2034)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Allergy Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles

Each company profile includes a company overview, company snapshot, financial overview, product listing, and entropy analysis.

9.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.2 Siemens Healthineers

9.3 Danaher Corporation

9.4 HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd.

9.5 PerkinElmer, Inc.

9.6 HollisterStier Allergy

9.7 Eurofins Scientific

9.8 R-Biopharm AG

9.9 AESKU Group GmbH

9.10 Abbott

9.11 Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

9.12 Astra Biotech GmbH

9.13 Erba Group

9.14 Canone Medical Diagnostics

9.15 BioMerieux

9.16 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

9.17 Stallergenes Greer

9.18 Neogen Coporation

9.19 Reacta Healthcare

9.20 Allergy Therapeutics

10. KOL Views

11. Project Approach

12. About the Publisher

13. Disclaimer

List of Tables [30]

List of Figures [38]

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