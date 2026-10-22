Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2035 15.90% CAGR Drives USD 802.63 Million Grid-Scale Battery Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Market Size, Share and Outlook - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The Saudi Arabia energy storage market was valued at USD 183.52 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 802.63 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.90% from 2026 to 2035. Rapid solar capacity additions, utility-backed procurement, industrial demand management, and Vision 2030 targets are accelerating investment in advanced energy storage systems across the Kingdom.

Grid operators are increasing storage capacity to manage peak demand, stabilize frequency, improve voltage performance, and limit renewable energy curtailment in high-generation corridors. Saudi Arabia's target of generating 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 is also making grid-scale storage a central component of utility planning and national energy transition programs.

Key Market Insights



Battery energy storage systems are expected to record a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

The on-grid category is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Grid-scale utility applications are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17.1%.

Industrial parks are investing in local storage capacity to control peak tariffs and support operational continuity. Giga-projects such as NEOM are integrating high-reliability microgrid storage into infrastructure plans from the initial development stage.

Utility-Scale Storage Procurement Gains Momentum

Saudi Arabia's energy storage sector is progressing from pilot installations to large utility-backed capacity blocks. Developers are pursuing standalone battery projects while incorporating storage into solar independent power producer contracts. Revenue models increasingly combine energy arbitrage, availability payments, and compensation for grid support services.

In September 2025, Saudi Electricity Company awarded one of the region's largest battery storage contracts, supporting grid resilience and renewable energy integration. In December 2025, the Saudi grid integrated a 7.8 GWh battery storage project to strengthen system stability and renewable power dispatch. The award of 24.4 GW of power contracts in February 2026 further reinforced the outlook for utility-scale solar and energy storage deployment.

Containerized lithium iron phosphate systems optimized for desert temperatures are becoming increasingly important in procurement programs. Advanced liquid cooling, lifecycle performance, and thermal management are key selection criteria. Contractors are also incorporating pre-engineered storage bays into substations to reduce future upgrade costs and accommodate higher renewable penetration.

Giga-Projects and Industrial Demand Create New Opportunities

NEOM and other large developments are supporting demand for integrated microgrids capable of serving residential, commercial, and industrial loads. NEOM's infrastructure strategy includes battery arrays and hybrid storage configurations designed to support round-the-clock renewable power. In October 2025, Larsen & Toubro was selected to construct upstream solar, wind, grid, and storage infrastructure for NEOM's 4 GW green hydrogen hub.

Commercial and industrial demand is also rising in Jubail, Yanbu, and other manufacturing centers. Behind-the-meter storage enables industrial operators to manage peak tariffs, improve energy resilience, and integrate on-site renewable generation. Modular battery systems that connect with existing switchgear are gaining traction because they can reduce installation disruption. Data centers and critical facilities represent another expanding application area as operators prioritize uptime and redundancy.

Technology and Connectivity Outlook

Batteries hold the dominant share of the Saudi Arabia energy storage market because of their deployment speed, modularity, and suitability for solar integration. Lithium iron phosphate and advanced lithium-ion systems are increasingly installed alongside utility-scale renewable projects. Thermal energy storage is also gaining momentum through district cooling networks, infrastructure developments, and concentrated solar applications.

On-grid systems account for a substantial market share as utilities procure centralized storage to support transmission networks, frequency regulation, voltage stability, and renewable dispatch. Off-grid storage is expanding across remote industrial sites, tourism developments, and autonomous microgrids. In May 2024, Sungrow signed a 760 MWh off-grid storage contract supporting renewable energy development and remote-grid resilience under Vision 2030.

Recent Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Developments



February 2026: Turkiye and Saudi Arabia announced plans for the second phase of a 5 GW renewable energy partnership, including an additional 3 GW of solar and wind capacity.

January 2026: AlphaESS introduced modular storage units for commercial and industrial customers, supporting scalable resilience and peak-shaving applications.

October 2025: Trina Storage launched a 6 MWh integrated battery system in Saudi Arabia, offering higher density, faster deployment, and enhanced thermal management.

August 2025: Hithium integrated 1,175 Ah batteries into multiple 4 GWh Saudi energy storage sites to improve duration and grid reliability.

May 2025: Saudi Aramco deployed a renewable-powered battery storage solution for gas production facilities, reducing diesel use and operational emissions intensity. February 2025: BYD partnered with Saudi stakeholders on a mega battery storage initiative supporting giga-scale deployment and long-duration storage ambitions.

Localization and Digital Integration Shape Competition

Domestic battery pack assembly and system integration are becoming important procurement considerations. Localized operations can reduce logistics delays, support national content requirements, create skilled employment, and strengthen eligibility for future tenders. While battery cell manufacturing requires significant capital, pack assembly, enclosures, engineering, and maintenance services offer near-term opportunities for local partnerships.

Energy management software is another major area of investment. Operators are adopting AI-driven forecasting, predictive analytics, and real-time asset monitoring to optimize dispatch and connect storage portfolios with national control centers. This transition is expanding the market beyond hardware supply toward performance-based energy services and long-term maintenance contracts.

Competition centers on reliability, desert-climate performance, localization, software integration, and bankable lifecycle guarantees. Leading participants include BYD Co. Ltd., Afaq Energy Company (SkyEnergy), LG Energy Solution Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Wartsila Corp., Algihaz Holding, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., and GCL Holding Co. Ltd. The report provides further analysis of market segmentation, giga-project storage architecture, localization strategies, supplier positioning, and hybrid renewable-storage investment opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2025-2026

1.2 Market Growth 2026(F)-2035(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Supplier Power

2.4 Buyer Power

2.5 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.6 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Historical Market (2019-2025)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Market Forecast (2026-2035)

6 Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Historical Market (2019-2025)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Market Forecast (2026-2035)

7 Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Market by Type

7.1 Batteries

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.2 Pumped-storage Hydroelectricity (PSH)

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.3 Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.4 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES)

7.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.5 Others

8 Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Market by Connectivity

8.1 Off-Grid

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.2 On-Grid

8.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9 Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Market by Application

9.1 Grid-Scale Utility (Front-of-Meter)

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9.2 Residential Behind-the-Meter

9.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9.3 Commercial and Industrial Behind-the-Meter

9.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9.4 Data Centers and Critical Facilities

9.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9.5 Others

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.1 Strengths

10.1.2 Weaknesses

10.1.3 Opportunities

10.1.4 Threats

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.2.1 Supplier's Power

10.2.2 Buyer's Power

10.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

10.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

10.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

10.3 Key Indicators of Demand

10.4 Key Indicators of Price

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Local Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profile

11.5.1 BYD CO. Ltd.

11.5.1.1 Company Overview

11.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.1.4 Certifications

11.5.2 Afaq energy Company (SkyEnergy)

11.5.2.1 Company Overview

11.5.2.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.2.4 Certifications

11.5.3 LG Energy Solution Ltd.

11.5.3.1 Company Overview

11.5.3.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.3.4 Certifications

11.5.4 GS Yuasa International Ltd.

11.5.4.1 Company Overview

11.5.4.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.4.4 Certifications

11.5.5 Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

11.5.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.5.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.5.4 Certifications

11.5.6 Hitachi Energy Ltd.

11.5.6.1 Company Overview

11.5.6.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.6.4 Certifications

11.5.7 Wartsila Corp.

11.5.7.1 Company Overview

11.5.7.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.7.4 Certifications

11.5.8 Algihaz Holding

11.5.8.1 Company Overview

11.5.8.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.8.4 Certifications

11.5.9 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

11.5.9.1 Company Overview

11.5.9.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.9.4 Certifications

11.5.10 GCL Holding Co. Ltd.

11.5.10.1 Company Overview

11.5.10.2 Product Portfolio

11.5.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

11.5.10.4 Certifications

11.5.11 Others

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900