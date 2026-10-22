Global Surgical Robots Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI-Powered Innovation Drives 16.50% CAGR And USD 59.55 Billion Opportunity By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered systems, minimally invasive surgery demand, regulatory approvals and emerging-market healthcare investment are driving adoption and value creation

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surgical Robots Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robots market was valued at USD 12.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 59.55 Billion by 2035. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.50% during the forecast period of 2026-2035, supported by growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological innovation and investment in healthcare infrastructure.

Adoption of robotic-assisted surgery is increasing as hospitals and clinics seek greater precision, improved clinical outcomes, shorter recovery times and lower complication rates. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced imaging and haptic feedback is enhancing robotic capabilities and expanding their use across urology, orthopaedics, neurology, gynaecology, general surgery and other specialties.

Key Surgical Robots Market Insights



Market value in 2025: USD 12.93 Billion

Projected market value in 2035: USD 59.55 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026 to 2035: 16.50%

North America is expected to account for a major market share.

Robotic systems are projected to lead the component segment.

Computer-controlled systems are anticipated to dominate by mechanism of control.

Urologic surgery is expected to represent a significant application segment. Hospitals and clinics are projected to remain the leading end users.

Technology Innovation Accelerates Market Growth

Continuous innovation is strengthening demand for surgical robotics. AI-powered decision-making, advanced imaging, precision control, single-port platforms and wireless connectivity are improving system performance and usability. Established medical technology companies and start-ups are increasing research and development activity to produce compact, cost-effective platforms capable of supporting a broader range of procedures.

In November 2024, Johnson & Johnson MedTech received FDA authorization enabling clinical trials of its OTTAVA robotic surgical system in U.S. hospitals. The development represents an important step toward potential deployment across multiple surgical specialties and could increase competition within the surgical robots market.

Regulatory progress is also supporting international expansion. In November 2024, Sysmex Corporation announced the first overseas robot-assisted radical prostatectomy using the hinotoriT Surgical Robot System at Singapore General Hospital. The procedure followed regulatory approvals in Singapore and Malaysia in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Initially approved in Japan in 2020, the platform supports applications including urology, gastrointestinal surgery and gynaecology.

Sony's microsurgery assistance robot, unveiled in May 2024, further demonstrates the widening scope of surgical robotics. Its automatic surgical instrument exchange and precision-control capabilities are designed to support complex microsurgical procedures, including microvascular anastomosis.

Investment and Healthcare Modernisation Support Adoption

Private investment, public funding and hospital modernisation programmes are expected to improve access to robotic surgery systems. Healthcare providers are allocating larger budgets to advanced surgical technologies, while venture capital investment is supporting innovative market entrants. Emerging economies present significant opportunities as governments and private operators expand healthcare capacity and upgrade surgical infrastructure.

Robotic systems are forecast to hold a substantial share of market revenue because of their essential role and high acquisition value. Instruments and accessories, as well as associated services, will also benefit from the expanding installed base and rising procedure volumes.

Computer-controlled surgical robots are expected to lead the control mechanism category. Their ability to combine imaging, data processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning supports consistent, real-time surgical assistance. Growing healthcare automation and demand for more predictable outcomes will reinforce adoption during the forecast period.

By application, urologic surgery is positioned for considerable growth, supported by the prevalence of urological conditions and increasing use of robotic-assisted prostatectomies and nephrectomies. Hospitals and clinics are expected to remain the dominant end users due to their advanced infrastructure, specialist workforces and capacity to invest in high-value surgical systems.

Regional Surgical Robots Market Outlook

North America is anticipated to retain a major market share, driven by significant healthcare expenditure, early adoption of advanced medical technology, favourable reimbursement policies and the presence of prominent manufacturers. Europe is also expected to demonstrate strong growth, supported by government investment in healthcare infrastructure and surgical training.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth market due to expanding medical tourism, improving healthcare facilities and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa currently account for smaller shares, although private healthcare investment and infrastructure development in urban centres are creating long-term growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Leading surgical robots market participants include Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Medtronic Public Limited Company. Their prominent platforms include the da Vinci Surgical System, Mako Robotic-Arm, OTTAVA platform and Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery System.

Other key companies include Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CMR Surgical Limited, THINK Surgical, Inc. and Renishaw plc. Competition is being shaped by product development, patent activity, funding, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions. The report also evaluates market segmentation, strategic initiatives, unmet clinical needs and opportunities influencing the global surgical robots market through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Surgical Robots Market Overview

3.1 Global Surgical Robots Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Surgical Robots Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Surgical Robots Market Landscape

5.1 Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Component

5.2.2 Analysis by Mechanism of Control

5.2.3 Analysis by Application

6 Global Surgical Robots Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environmental

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Surgical Robots Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Market by Component

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Robotic Systems

7.1.3 Instruments and Accessories

7.1.4 Services

7.2 Market by Mechanism of Control

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Computer Control

7.2.3 Direct Telemanipulator

7.3 Market by Application

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Orthopedic Surgery

7.3.3 Endometriosis

7.3.4 General Surgery

7.3.5 Neurosurgery

7.3.6 Thoracic Surgery

7.3.7 Colorectal Surgery

7.3.8 Gynaecology

7.3.9 Heart Surgery

7.3.10 Urologic Surgery

7.3.11 Others

7.4 Market by End User

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Hospitals and Clinics

7.4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.4 Others

7.5 Market by Region

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 North America

7.5.3 Europe

7.5.4 Asia Pacific

7.5.5 Latin America

7.5.6 Middle East and Africa

8 Regional Surgical Robots Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

8.1 Regional Market Analysis Framework

8.1.1 Market by Component

8.1.2 Market by Mechanism of Control

8.1.3 Market by Application

8.1.4 Market by End User

8.1.5 Market by Country

8.2 North America Surgical Robots Market

8.2.1 United States of America

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe Surgical Robots Market

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Other European Countries

8.4 Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 ASEAN

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Other Asia Pacific Countries

8.5 Latin America Surgical Robots Market

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Mexico

8.5.4 Other Latin American Countries

8.6 Middle East and Africa Surgical Robots Market

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 United Arab Emirates

8.6.3 Nigeria

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Other Middle East and African Countries

9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

9.4 Analysis by Patent Age

9.5 CPC Analysis

9.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

9.7 Analysis by Key Players

10 Funding and Investment Analysis

10.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

10.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

10.4 Analysis by Leading Players

10.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

10.6 Analysis by Geography

11 Strategic Initiatives

11.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

11.2 Analysis by Type of Initiative

11.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

11.4 Analysis by Leading Players

11.5 Analysis by Geography

12 Supplier Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis, by Region (Top 5 Companies)

12.2 Company Profile Framework

12.2.1 Financial Analysis

12.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.4 Company News and Developments

12.2.5 Certifications

12.3 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

12.4 Stryker India Private Limited

12.5 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

12.6 Medtronic Public Limited Company

12.7 Smith & Nephew plc

12.8 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

12.9 Asensus Surgical US, Inc.

12.10 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

12.11 CMR Surgical Limited

12.12 Renishaw plc

12.13 THINK Surgical, Inc.

13 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights

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