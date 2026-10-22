Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 23.5% CAGR Drives Market To USD 85 Billion As Circular Supply Chains Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The global electric vehicle battery recycling market was valued at USD 14.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 23.5% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 85 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, growth is being supported by rising volumes of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, regulatory requirements for recycled battery content, concerns surrounding critical mineral supply chains, and investment in advanced material recovery capacity.

Approximately 40 million electric vehicles were operating worldwide by 2025, while the global stock of in-use EV batteries reached an estimated 1.5 TWh. As batteries deployed during earlier phases of EV adoption reach the end of their typical 8 to 15-year service life, recycling volumes are increasing across major markets such as China, Norway, and California. This expanding supply of retired batteries is creating significant opportunities for recyclers, metals refiners, battery manufacturers, and cathode material producers.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 14.8 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 85 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 23.5%

Leading regional market: Asia Pacific with approximately 58% of global revenue Leading process segment: Hydrometallurgical recycling with approximately 55% of market revenue

Regional and Segment Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 58% of global electric vehicle battery recycling revenue in 2025. China remains the primary contributor due to its position as the world's largest EV market, its growing volume of retired battery packs, and national requirements covering battery traceability and recycling compliance. The region also benefits from established lithium-ion battery refining capacity operated by companies including CATL-Brunp, GEM Co., and Ganfeng Lithium.

Hydrometallurgical recycling represented approximately 55% of total market revenue in 2025. Its strong position reflects high recovery rates for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, as well as its ability to produce battery-grade materials suitable for re-use in cathode active material manufacturing. Direct recycling is also attracting commercial interest because of its potential to retain the value of cathode and anode materials while reducing the need for full chemical reprocessing.

Lithium-Ion NMC/NCA batteries currently generate the largest recycling revenue stream because their cobalt and nickel content provides greater recovered material value. However, LFP battery recycling volumes are expected to record rapid growth as LFP-equipped EV fleets expand across China and Europe and batteries from early adoption markets begin entering the end-of-life stream.

Regulation and Resource Security Support Market Expansion

The EU Battery Regulation 2023/1542 is expected to create sustained demand for recovered battery materials. From 2031, new batteries placed on the EU market will be required to meet minimum recycled content thresholds of 12% for cobalt, 85% for lead, 4% for lithium, and 4% for nickel. These requirements are encouraging investment in European collection, processing, and refining infrastructure.

Resource security is another major growth factor. Lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper, aluminium, and graphite are strategically important to battery production, while mining supply chains remain exposed to price volatility, geographic concentration, and geopolitical risk. Domestic recycling can reduce dependence on primary extraction and strengthen regional battery manufacturing ecosystems.

The report indicates that established metals refining companies and specialist recyclers are expanding hydrometallurgical and direct recycling capacity to address future demand. As end-of-life battery availability rises and recycled content rules take effect, the electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to become an increasingly important component of the global EV supply chain through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles





Country Risk

Business Climate

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Process



Analysis Period



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Hydrometallurgical Process

Pyrometallurgical Process

Direct Recycling Process Mechanical Process

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Battery Type



Analysis Period



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Other Battery Types

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Recovered Material



Analysis Period



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Lithium

Cobalt

Nickel

Manganese Other Recovered Materials

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Region



Analysis Period



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America



North America Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis



United States of America

Canada

Europe



Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Other European Countries

Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Other Asia Pacific Countries

Latin America



Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Other Latin American Countries

Middle East and Africa



Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa Other Middle East and African Countries

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Companies Profiled



Umicore SA



Battery Resources LLC



Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.



Retriev Technologies (Toxco)



GEM Co. Ltd.



Brunp Recycling Technology



Ganfeng Lithium



Redwood Materials Other Companies

List of Key Figures and Tables [21]

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