Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 23.5% CAGR Drives Market To USD 85 Billion As Circular Supply Chains Scale
The global electric vehicle battery recycling market was valued at USD 14.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 23.5% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 85 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, growth is being supported by rising volumes of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, regulatory requirements for recycled battery content, concerns surrounding critical mineral supply chains, and investment in advanced material recovery capacity.
Approximately 40 million electric vehicles were operating worldwide by 2025, while the global stock of in-use EV batteries reached an estimated 1.5 TWh. As batteries deployed during earlier phases of EV adoption reach the end of their typical 8 to 15-year service life, recycling volumes are increasing across major markets such as China, Norway, and California. This expanding supply of retired batteries is creating significant opportunities for recyclers, metals refiners, battery manufacturers, and cathode material producers.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 14.8 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 85 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 23.5% Leading regional market: Asia Pacific with approximately 58% of global revenue Leading process segment: Hydrometallurgical recycling with approximately 55% of market revenue
Regional and Segment Insights
Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 58% of global electric vehicle battery recycling revenue in 2025. China remains the primary contributor due to its position as the world's largest EV market, its growing volume of retired battery packs, and national requirements covering battery traceability and recycling compliance. The region also benefits from established lithium-ion battery refining capacity operated by companies including CATL-Brunp, GEM Co., and Ganfeng Lithium.
Hydrometallurgical recycling represented approximately 55% of total market revenue in 2025. Its strong position reflects high recovery rates for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, as well as its ability to produce battery-grade materials suitable for re-use in cathode active material manufacturing. Direct recycling is also attracting commercial interest because of its potential to retain the value of cathode and anode materials while reducing the need for full chemical reprocessing.
Lithium-Ion NMC/NCA batteries currently generate the largest recycling revenue stream because their cobalt and nickel content provides greater recovered material value. However, LFP battery recycling volumes are expected to record rapid growth as LFP-equipped EV fleets expand across China and Europe and batteries from early adoption markets begin entering the end-of-life stream.
Regulation and Resource Security Support Market Expansion
The EU Battery Regulation 2023/1542 is expected to create sustained demand for recovered battery materials. From 2031, new batteries placed on the EU market will be required to meet minimum recycled content thresholds of 12% for cobalt, 85% for lead, 4% for lithium, and 4% for nickel. These requirements are encouraging investment in European collection, processing, and refining infrastructure.
Resource security is another major growth factor. Lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper, aluminium, and graphite are strategically important to battery production, while mining supply chains remain exposed to price volatility, geographic concentration, and geopolitical risk. Domestic recycling can reduce dependence on primary extraction and strengthen regional battery manufacturing ecosystems.
The report indicates that established metals refining companies and specialist recyclers are expanding hydrometallurgical and direct recycling capacity to address future demand. As end-of-life battery availability rises and recycled content rules take effect, the electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to become an increasingly important component of the global EV supply chain through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles
- Country Risk Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Process
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Battery Type
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Recovered Material
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Region
- Analysis Period
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
- North America Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis United States of America Canada
- Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis United Kingdom Germany France Italy Netherlands Other European Countries
- Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis China Japan India ASEAN Australia Other Asia Pacific Countries
- Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis Brazil Argentina Mexico Other Latin American Countries
- Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Other Middle East and African Countries
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Global Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profile Coverage
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
- Umicore SA Battery Resources LLC Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Retriev Technologies (Toxco) GEM Co. Ltd. Brunp Recycling Technology Ganfeng Lithium Redwood Materials Other Companies
List of Key Figures and Tables [21]
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