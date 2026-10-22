Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Hydrogen, Healthcare, And Semiconductor Demand Unlock Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Summary and Industry Outlook" has been added tooffering.

The report identifies the global high pressure steel cylinder market as a critical component of the industrial gas, healthcare, energy, construction, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Demand is supported by the storage and transportation requirements of oxygen, nitrogen, argon, helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and specialty gases at pressures typically ranging from 150 bar to 300 bar.

Global high pressure steel cylinder market revenue is estimated at USD 1.7 billion to USD 3.2 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 2.6 percent to 4.3 percent through 2031. Industrialization, healthcare infrastructure investment, specialty gas consumption, clean energy development, and compressed natural gas applications are expected to sustain long-term demand.

Manufacturing remains highly capital-intensive and regulated. Seamless production methods, including hot billet piercing and seamless steel tube spinning, are commonly used to eliminate welded joints. High-grade chromium-molybdenum and manganese steel alloys provide the tensile strength and impact resistance required for demanding applications. Production also involves controlled quenching and tempering, neck threading, machining, hydrostatic testing, surface treatment, painting, and valve installation. Compliance with standards such as ISO 9809, DOT-3AA, and the European Transportable Pressure Equipment Directive remains essential.

Regional Market Outlook



Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific leads the global high pressure steel cylinder market with an estimated share of 40 percent to 45 percent. Industrial gas consumption across China and India is driven by shipbuilding, metallurgy, welding, construction, healthcare, and heavy manufacturing. Taiwan, China also generates specialized demand from semiconductor and electronics manufacturers requiring internally treated cylinders for high-purity and reactive gases.

North America: North America accounts for approximately 20 percent to 25 percent of global revenue. Market activity is supported by established industrial gas distribution networks, healthcare demand, aerospace, defense, laboratory research, and domestic manufacturing. The United States has significant recurring demand for cylinder replacement, testing, recertification, and specialty gas containment.

Europe: Europe represents an estimated 20 percent to 25 percent of the market. Precision manufacturing, automotive production, medical applications, and stringent safety requirements support demand. Investment in hydrogen infrastructure is also increasing requirements for high-pressure steel tube trailers, storage cascades, and industrial hydrogen systems.

Middle East and Africa: The region holds an estimated 5 percent to 10 percent share. Gulf Cooperation Council markets benefit from oil, gas, petrochemical, offshore maintenance, diving, and refinery applications. Across Africa, healthcare development is increasing demand for medical oxygen cylinders, particularly in locations without bulk liquid oxygen infrastructure. South America: South America captures approximately 5 percent to 10 percent of global demand. Mining, metallurgical processing, food production, beverage bottling, and industrial maintenance are important market drivers, particularly in copper- and lithium-producing countries.

Application and Capacity Segmentation

Industrial and manufacturing applications represent a major source of demand. High pressure steel cylinders supply argon and carbon dioxide for welding, as well as nitrogen for precision laser cutting and other production processes. Manufacturers and gas distributors are increasingly using cylinder bundles and manifold systems to improve productivity and reduce changeover frequency.

Construction remains a high-volume segment because welding, cutting, and structural steel fabrication require durable portable gas storage. Medical applications require strict internal cleanliness and regulatory compliance for oxygen, medical air, nitrous oxide, and calibration gas mixtures. Demand for hospital, emergency response, and home-care oxygen cylinders remains elevated as healthcare systems expand capacity.

The beverage industry uses steel cylinders for carbon dioxide and nitrogen-carbon dioxide mixtures in soft drink and draft beverage dispensing. Specialty gas applications generate higher margins because cylinders may require internal polishing, chemical passivation, or other surface treatments to protect gas purity. Semiconductor production, pharmaceutical research, environmental monitoring, commercial diving, firefighting, aerospace, and military systems create additional specialized demand.

The 20L up to 100L category forms the core of the market, including widely used 40-liter and 50-liter cylinders for welding, hospitals, and laboratories. The 100L up to 300L segment includes large cylinders and pressure tubes installed in bundles, cascades, or tube trailers. Cylinders below 20 liters support portable medical and calibration applications, while units exceeding 300 liters are used in stationary industrial gas storage.

Value Chain and Supply Chain

The upstream supply chain depends on seamless steel tubes and solid steel billets with tightly controlled metallurgical composition. Sulfur, phosphorus, and other impurities must be minimized to reduce cracking and hydrogen embrittlement risks. As a result, cylinder manufacturers depend on qualified steel mills capable of supplying consistent high-grade alloy materials.

Downstream demand is concentrated among industrial gas companies, regional distributors, and medical supply providers. These businesses manage gas filling, cylinder delivery, empty-cylinder collection, periodic inspection, and recertification through closed-loop logistics networks. Fleet utilization, transportation efficiency, regulatory compliance, and testing capacity directly influence operating profitability.

Competitive Landscape

Key high pressure steel cylinder manufacturers and market participants include Worthington Enterprises, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Rama Cylinders, Faber Industrie, Norris Cylinder, Shandong Yongan Special Equipment, Anhui Clean Energy, Zhejiang Nuodun Fire Protection, and Hengyang JinHua High Pressure Container. Sinoma Science & Technology and Luxfer Group also influence the competitive environment through developments in composite and aluminum cylinders.

On July 14, 2025, Hexagon Composites ASA announced the full acquisition of the alternative fuels business of SES Composites from Worthington Enterprises. The transaction followed an announcement dated May 29, 2024, involving a 49 percent stake acquisition connected with the sale of Hexagon Ragasco. These developments reflect continued restructuring across steel, composite, and alternative fuel containment markets.

Downstream consolidation is also shaping procurement. On August 19, 2025, Holston Gases completed its acquisition of Nitro-Derm East in Taylors, South Carolina, with customers to be served from Holston Gases' Spartanburg facility. Consolidation among regional distributors can create larger purchasing organizations with increased negotiating power and centralized cylinder fleet requirements.

Growth Opportunities and Market Challenges

The hydrogen economy represents a significant long-term opportunity. Hydrogen storage and transportation systems require materials capable of operating at pressures exceeding 300 bar and, in some applications, 500 bar. Manufacturers investing in hydrogen embrittlement-resistant alloys, tube trailers, and stationary storage cascades could benefit from hydrogen refueling and industrial infrastructure projects.

Healthcare modernization across Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America offers another durable growth channel. Portable medical oxygen cylinders remain essential where centralized oxygen generation and hospital piping systems are unavailable. Semiconductor fabrication also creates premium opportunities for cylinders with electro-polishing, passivation, or specialized linings that preserve ultra-high purity gases.

Key constraints include volatile steel, chromium, molybdenum, and energy costs. Competition from Type III aluminum-lined composite and Type IV polymer-lined composite cylinders is also intensifying, particularly in applications where lower weight improves transportation efficiency and portability. In addition, fragmented international regulations can restrict cross-border inventory flexibility and increase the cost of design approvals, audits, testing, and certification.

Overall, the report forecasts steady expansion for the global high pressure steel cylinder market through 2031. Industrial gas consumption, healthcare investment, semiconductor capacity, and hydrogen infrastructure are expected to offset competitive and regulatory pressures, while advanced metallurgy and lighter steel designs will remain central to future product development.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Status and Forecast

2.1 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production and Capacity Utilization Rate (2021-2031)

2.2 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Revenue and Market Size (2021-2031)

2.3 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Consumption (2021-2031)

Chapter 3 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity and Production by Key Players (2021-2026)

3.2 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Revenue and Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

3.3 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Average Price by Key Players (2021-2026)

3.4 Industry Concentration Ratio

Chapter 4 High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market by Type

4.1 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Production by Type (2021-2031)

4.1.1 20L up to 100L

4.1.2 100L up to 300L

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Size by Type (2021-2031)

Chapter 5 High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market by Application

5.1 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Consumption by Application (2021-2031)

5.1.1 Construction

5.1.2 Industrial & Manufacturing

5.1.3 Medical

5.1.4 Beverage

5.1.5 Specialty Gas

5.1.6 Others

Chapter 6 High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market by Key Regions

6.1 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Size by Key Regions (2021-2031)

6.2 North America High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Analysis

6.3 Europe High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Analysis

6.4 Asia-Pacific High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Analysis

6.5 South America High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Analysis

6.6 Middle East & Africa High Pressure Steel Cylinder Market Analysis

Chapter 7 High Pressure Steel Cylinder Industry Chain Analysis

7.1 High Pressure Steel Cylinder Industry Value Chain

7.2 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

7.3 Midstream Manufacturing Analysis

7.4 Downstream Customers

Chapter 8 High Pressure Steel Cylinder Manufacturing Process and Technology Analysis

8.1 High Pressure Steel Cylinder Manufacturing Process

8.2 Technology Trends and Innovations

8.3 Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Import and Export Analysis

9.1 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Import Analysis (2021-2031)

9.2 Global High Pressure Steel Cylinder Export Analysis (2021-2031)

9.3 Trade Barriers and Tariffs

Chapter 10 Key Players Company Profiles

10.1 Norris Cylinder

10.1.1 Norris Cylinder Corporate Information

10.1.2 Norris Cylinder SWOT Analysis

10.1.3 Norris Cylinder Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.1.4 Norris Cylinder High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry

10.2.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporate Information

10.2.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry SWOT Analysis

10.2.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.2.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.3 Worthington Enterprises

10.3.1 Worthington Enterprises Corporate Information

10.3.2 Worthington Enterprises SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Worthington Enterprises Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.3.4 Worthington Enterprises High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.4 Sinoma Science & Technology

10.4.1 Sinoma Science & Technology Corporate Information

10.4.2 Sinoma Science & Technology SWOT Analysis

10.4.3 Sinoma Science & Technology Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.4.4 Sinoma Science & Technology High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.5 Luxfer Group

10.5.1 Luxfer Group Corporate Information

10.5.2 Luxfer Group SWOT Analysis

10.5.3 Luxfer Group Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.5.4 Luxfer Group High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.6 Rama Cylinders

10.6.1 Rama Cylinders Corporate Information

10.6.2 Rama Cylinders SWOT Analysis

10.6.3 Rama Cylinders Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.6.4 Rama Cylinders High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.7 Everest Kanto Cylinders

10.7.1 Everest Kanto Cylinders Corporate Information

10.7.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders SWOT Analysis

10.7.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.7.4 Everest Kanto Cylinders High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.8 Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company

10.8.1 Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Corporate Information

10.8.2 Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company SWOT Analysis

10.8.3 Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.8.4 Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.9 Shandong Yongan Special Equipment

10.9.1 Shandong Yongan Special Equipment Corporate Information

10.9.2 Shandong Yongan Special Equipment SWOT Analysis

10.9.3 Shandong Yongan Special Equipment Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.9.4 Shandong Yongan Special Equipment High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.10 Faber Industrie

10.10.1 Faber Industrie Corporate Information

10.10.2 Faber Industrie SWOT Analysis

10.10.3 Faber Industrie Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.10.4 Faber Industrie High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.11 Anhui Clean Energy

10.11.1 Anhui Clean Energy Corporate Information

10.11.2 Anhui Clean Energy SWOT Analysis

10.11.3 Anhui Clean Energy Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.11.4 Anhui Clean Energy High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.12 Zhejiang Nuodun Fire Protection

10.12.1 Zhejiang Nuodun Fire Protection Corporate Information

10.12.2 Zhejiang Nuodun Fire Protection SWOT Analysis

10.12.3 Zhejiang Nuodun Fire Protection Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.12.4 Zhejiang Nuodun Fire Protection High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.13 Hengyang JinHua High Pressure Container

10.13.1 Hengyang JinHua High Pressure Container Corporate Information

10.13.2 Hengyang JinHua High Pressure Container SWOT Analysis

10.13.3 Hengyang JinHua High Pressure Container Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.13.4 Hengyang JinHua High Pressure Container High Pressure Steel Cylinder Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Chapter 11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers

11.2 Market Restraints

11.3 Market Opportunities

11.4 Industry Trends

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Figures [26]

List of Tables [38]

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