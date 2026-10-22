Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Market Forecast Through 2031 RNA Therapeutics, CRISPR, And Enzymatic Synthesis Fuel 8%-10% Growth And Asia-Pacific Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Market: Strategic Trends, Industry Dynamics, and Forecasts" has been added tooffering.

The global automatic nucleic acid synthesizer market is entering a period of sustained technological development and commercial expansion, supported by rapid advances in genomics, synthetic biology, precision medicine, and molecular diagnostics. Automated synthesis platforms provide the custom DNA and RNA required for pharmaceutical research, genetic engineering, clinical testing, and biomanufacturing.

According to the report, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 350 million to USD 550 million by 2026. From 2026 to 2031, it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% to 10%. Growth is being driven by increasing demand for synthetic oligonucleotides used in mRNA-based technologies, CRISPR-based gene editing, RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and personalized medicine.

Research institutions, academic core facilities, contract research organizations (CROs), diagnostic laboratories, and biopharmaceutical manufacturers are upgrading synthesis infrastructure to improve output, purity, consistency, and scalability. Demand is particularly strong for systems that can support both early-stage research and regulated commercial production.

Regional Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Market Outlook

North America: North America remains the most mature regional market, led by the United States and its concentration of biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers, genomic research centers, and well-funded academic institutions. The region is expected to record growth of approximately 8.5% to 10.5% during the forecast period. Biotech clusters in Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area continue to generate demand for benchtop instruments and high-throughput industrial platforms.

Europe: Europe is projected to grow at an estimated rate of 7.5% to 9.5%. Funding programs such as Horizon Europe, combined with pharmaceutical research activity in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland, support ongoing investment in synthesis infrastructure. Environmental requirements are also encouraging interest in greener technologies, including enzymatic DNA synthesis systems that reduce reliance on hazardous organic solvents.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with an estimated growth rate of 9.5% to 11.5%. Government investment in biotechnology, domestic supply chains, sequencing centers, and bio-manufacturing capacity is accelerating demand for high-throughput nucleic acid synthesizers. Taiwan, China, is strategically positioned to contribute precision engineering, microfluidic components, and manufacturing expertise to next-generation instrument development.

South America: The South American market is forecast to grow by approximately 5.5% to 7.5%. Agricultural biotechnology is a major demand driver as regional research programs focus on disease-resistant and climate-resilient crops. Expansion of molecular diagnostics is also supporting adoption of medium flux systems in academic and clinical facilities.

Middle East and Africa: The MEA market is expected to expand at an estimated rate of 4.5% to 6.5%. Targeted government investment in healthcare modernization, genomic sequencing, PCR-based diagnostics, and localized medical technology production is creating new demand for oligonucleotide synthesis capacity.

Application and Product Segmentation



Pharmaceutical: Pharmaceutical applications represent a leading growth segment. Automated synthesizers are used to produce antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), mRNA, and other therapeutic nucleic acids. Demand is shifting toward scalable, GMP-compliant systems that can support drug discovery, clinical development, and commercial manufacturing.

Genetic Research: CRISPR-Cas workflows, whole-genome screening, and functional genomics require highly specific guide RNAs and complex oligonucleotide libraries. Instrument performance increasingly depends on sequence length, modification capability, purity, and low error rates.

Medicine and Clinical Diagnostics: Molecular diagnostics, real-time PCR, microarrays, and NGS target enrichment rely on synthetic probes and primers. Laboratories prioritize batch-to-batch consistency, traceability, and high-throughput reliability.

Biology: Academic and research laboratories use benchtop synthesizers for gene expression studies, cloning, and mutagenesis. On-demand production helps reduce turnaround times and reliance on centralized suppliers. Emerging Applications: DNA data storage and engineered biological systems could create long-term demand for massively parallel synthesis platforms capable of producing millions of unique sequences.

By product type, low flux synthesizers serve individual laboratories and biotechnology startups requiring compact, accessible systems. Medium flux synthesizers support university core facilities, CROs, and diagnostic laboratories that need flexibility across DNA and modified RNA workflows. High throughput synthesizers are used by pharmaceutical manufacturers, commercial oligonucleotide providers, and genomic foundries requiring extensive automation, microfluidics, continuous-flow processing, and LIMS integration.

Industry Value Chain and Competitive Landscape

The automatic nucleic acid synthesizer value chain includes suppliers of phosphoramidites, solid supports, solvents, precision valves, pumps, sensors, robotics, and operational software. Instrument manufacturers integrate these components into platforms capable of controlling reagent flow, reaction timing, pressure, and wash cycles. Downstream users include oligonucleotide service providers, pharmaceutical R&D laboratories, diagnostic companies, and academic institutions. Maintenance, technical support, calibration, replacement components, and reagent contracts provide recurring revenue opportunities for equipment manufacturers.

Competition includes established life science companies, automation specialists, and enzymatic synthesis innovators. Maravai LifeSciences strengthened its nucleic acid capabilities through the acquisition of the DNA and RNA Business of Officinae Bio. Integrated DNA Technologies expanded its regional synthesis footprint by acquiring the 1st BASE Oligonucleotide Business.

Cytiva maintains a strong position in industrial-scale synthesis systems for regulated pharmaceutical production. DNA Script is advancing enzymatic DNA synthesis using water-based processes, while Kilobaser focuses on compact cartridge-based benchtop instruments. CSBio, Hanbon, Inscinstech, Tofflon, Sepure Instrument, and Bertec contribute expertise in chromatography, fluid handling, pharmaceutical automation, and scalable bioprocessing. Chemspeed, Labmate, and OligoMaker address demand for modular laboratory automation and customizable high-throughput platforms.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Key opportunities include the expanding RNA therapeutics pipeline, personalized cancer vaccines, treatments for rare genetic disorders, and the commercialization of enzymatic synthesis. Synthetic biology, DNA data storage, and point-of-care diagnostic integration could further broaden the addressable market. Manufacturers that deliver higher yields, longer sequence capability, reduced waste, and reliable GMP-compliant production are likely to gain a competitive advantage.

However, high capital expenditure and ongoing reagent and maintenance costs may limit adoption among smaller laboratories. Supply chain concentration for ultra-pure precursors creates operational risk, while traditional chemical synthesis continues to face sequence-length constraints and cumulative error rates. The complex intellectual property environment surrounding microfluidics, automation, and engineered enzymes also presents barriers for new entrants.

Overall, the report indicates that rising demand for custom DNA and RNA will support continued investment in automatic nucleic acid synthesizers through 2031. Market leadership will increasingly depend on scalability, synthesis accuracy, regulatory compliance, workflow integration, sustainability, and dependable access to specialized reagents.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Market Dynamics and Industry Trends

2.1 Market Drivers for Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizers

2.2 Industry Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Technological Advancements in Synthesis Flux and Precision

2.4 Patent Analysis and Intellectual Property Landscape

2.5 Regulatory Standards and Quality Control Requirements

Chapter 3 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Market by Type

3.1 Global Market Volume and Size by Type (2021-2026)

3.2 Low Flux Synthesizer

3.3 Medium Flux Synthesizer

3.4 High Throughput Synthesizer

Chapter 4 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Market by Application

4.1 Global Market Volume and Size by Application (2021-2026)

4.2 Biology and Basic Research

4.3 Medicine and Clinical Diagnostics

4.4 Pharmaceutical and Drug Development

4.5 Genetic Research and Genomics

4.6 Others

Chapter 5 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Market by Region

5.1 Global Consumption and Revenue by Region (2021-2026)

5.2 North America (U.S., Canada)

5.3 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Switzerland, Nordic Countries)

5.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, SE Asia)

5.5 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

5.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Supply Chain and Manufacturing Cost Analysis

6.1 Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Raw Material Suppliers and Price Trends

6.3 Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

6.4 Labor Costs and Overhead Allocation

Chapter 7 Import and Export Analysis

7.1 Global Trade Overview of Synthesis Equipment

7.2 Major Exporting Regions and Key Manufacturers

7.3 Major Importing Regions and Growth Potential

Chapter 8 Global Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global Market Share Analysis by Key Players (2021-2026)

8.2 Market Concentration Ratio and Competition Level

8.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Strategies

Chapter 9 Key Company Profiles

9.1 CSBio

9.1.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.1.2 SWOT Analysis

9.1.3 R&D Investment and Synthesis Technology

9.1.4 CSBio Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.2 Hanbon

9.2.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.2.2 SWOT Analysis

9.2.3 Hanbon Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.3 Kilobaser

9.3.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.3.2 SWOT Analysis

9.3.3 Marketing and Distribution Strategy

9.3.4 Kilobaser Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.4 Cytiva

9.4.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.4.2 SWOT Analysis

9.4.3 Cytiva Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.5 DNA Script

9.5.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.5.2 SWOT Analysis

9.5.3 Enzymatic Synthesis Technology Differentiation

9.5.4 DNA Script Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.6 Labmate

9.6.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.6.2 SWOT Analysis

9.6.3 Labmate Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.7 Chemspeed

9.7.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.7.2 SWOT Analysis

9.7.3 Chemspeed Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.8 OligoMaker

9.8.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.8.2 SWOT Analysis

9.8.3 OligoMaker Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.9 Inscinstech

9.9.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.9.2 SWOT Analysis

9.9.3 Inscinstech Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.10 Tofflon

9.10.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.10.2 SWOT Analysis

9.10.3 Tofflon Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.11 Bertec

9.11.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.11.2 SWOT Analysis

9.11.3 Bertec Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

9.12 Sepure Instrument

9.12.1 Company Overview and Infrastructure

9.12.2 SWOT Analysis

9.12.3 Sepure Instrument Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Sales, Price, and Margin Analysis

Chapter 10 Global Automatic Nucleic Acid Synthesizer Market Forecast (2027-2031)

10.1 Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

10.2 Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

10.3 Regional Forecast and Emerging Market Opportunities

Chapter 11 Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations

List of Tables [28]



List of Figures [23]

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