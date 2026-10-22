Azuria Water Solutions Announces The Acquisition Of Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted Operations & Maintenance Service Provider Expands Azuria's Midwestern Footprint

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc. (IAI), a contract operations, maintenance and management services provider based in Rockford, Michigan.

IAI was founded in 2000 by Bill Cretens and Dana Trierweiler, P.E. Together, they built a strong team of water and wastewater professionals and a company focused on protecting the environment and public health through outstanding water treatment services.

In addition to certified maintenance and treatment operators, IAI employs licensed professional engineers and technicians. The company's engineering and technical services group supports utilities, industries and private communities in Michigan and Wisconsin with water and sewer upgrades as well as new system installations.

Securing funding is one of the largest challenges cities face during critical infrastructure projects. IAI can now help cities identify and obtain grants and financing through a myriad government funding sources.

IAI teams will remain in place in Michigan and Wisconsin as they continue to drive excellence in product and service delivery.

Azuria welcomes Infrastructure Alternatives to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. In addition, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across treatment facility operations, engineering services, and digital products that address costly water infrastructure challenges for thousands of customers in North America. Azuria delivers more than 1,200 products and services through streamlined procurement channels that save cities time and money. Learn more at azuria.com.

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications & Marketing

Azuria Water Solutions

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