MLG Capital's Dan Price Named A 2026 Milwaukee Business Journal C-Suite Star

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLG Capital, a national leader in private real estate investments, is proud to announce that Dan Price, Principal and Chief Investment Officer, has been named a 2026 C-Suite Star and Top Investing Executive by the Milwaukee Business Journal. View the full list of honorees on MBJ.com.

The C-Suite Stars awards celebrate accomplished executives across the Milwaukee business community for their leadership, achievements, and contributions to their organizations. Price was selected as a Top Investing Executive for his leadership and impact at MLG Capital and within the commercial real estate industry.

“Dan has made a tremendous impact on MLG through his leadership, investment expertise, and commitment to developing others,” said Billy Fox, Principal and President at MLG Capital.“He approaches every opportunity with discipline and sound judgment. This recognition is well deserved and reflects the leadership he brings to our firm.”

As Principal and Chief Investment Officer, Price leads MLG Capital's acquisitions team, which reviews approximately 2,000 real estate investment opportunities annually. He directs the firm's acquisition strategy, underwriting, and transaction execution while contributing to portfolio management, quarterly fund valuations, and capital-raising efforts. He also chairs MLG Capital's Investment Committee and serves on the firm's Operating Committee.

Price has contributed to more than $5.5 billion in acquisitions during his career with MLG Capital and has overseen more than $1 billion in transaction volume across the Midwest. His leadership has supported the firm's continued national growth and expansion.

Beyond his investment responsibilities, Price mentors associates across MLG Capital's offices and supports students and emerging professionals through the University of Wisconsin–Madison Real Estate Program. He is also involved in community initiatives through MLG Cares, including efforts supporting Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish and education-focused organizations.

Price joined MLG Capital in 2020 and was promoted to Principal and Chief Investment Officer in January 2025. His previous honors include recognition as a 2024 GlobeSt. Multifamily Influencer and a Milwaukee Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree.

Price and the other 2026 C-Suite Stars will be recognized during the Milwaukee Business Journal's C-Suite Stars awards luncheon on December 9, 2026, at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

Founded in 1987, MLG Capital's mission is to provide high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and investment advisors with tax-advantaged, diversified private real estate strategies, while also elevating our properties and communities.

The firm focuses on private real estate through its Private Fund series and its unique Legacy Fund. MLG Capital and its affiliated investment entities currently manage an active and pending portfolio totaling ±38.9 million square feet of real estate, including more than 33,300 multifamily units across the United States. The portfolio represents a market value of ±$6.8 billion as of 6/30/2026.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the“Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may not have been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/ SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

All figures as of 6/30/2026. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held and pending assets as of 6/30/2026. Total market values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: For more information, contact: Evan Dreger... 262-364-5554