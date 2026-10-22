AI Trism Market Surges To $11.61 Billion At A CAGR 30.3% By 2031 Report By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global AI TRiSM Market is projected to grow from USD 3.09 billion in 2026 to USD 11.61 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period. The expansion of generative AI and agentic AI applications is increasing enterprise demand for solutions that strengthen AI governance, protect models, manage operational risks, and support responsible AI deployment.

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Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 3.09 billion

Projected Market Size (2031): USD 11.61 billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 30.3% (2026–2031)

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Years Considered: 2022–2031 Key Players: IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Ireland), Palo Alto Networks (US), Deloitte (UK), NeuralTrust (Spain), Cisco (US), ServiceNow (US), PwC (UK), EY (UK), Veeam Software (US)

Why This Market Matters

The growing adoption of AI across enterprise operations is increasing the need for effective governance, security, and risk management. AI TRiSM solutions help organizations protect sensitive data, prevent unauthorized access, monitor model behavior, and enforce security policies. These capabilities support reliable AI deployment, improve accountability, and help businesses align with regulatory expectations. Scalable solutions enable SMEs to manage AI risks with limited resources, while large enterprises can strengthen oversight across multiple AI models, applications, and business units.

Market Overview

The AI TRiSM market covers solutions and services for AI governance, risk and compliance, security, runtime protection, and managed risk management. Growing adoption of generative and agentic AI is increasing demand for model monitoring, data protection, access controls, and policy enforcement. NIST guidance, including its Generative Artificial Intelligence Profile released in July 2024 and additional guidance in 2026 informed by a public working group of more than 2,500 participants, is reinforcing structured AI risk management. These developments are encouraging organizations to strengthen AI security, reliability, and governance while supporting responsible AI adoption.

Analyst Perspective

The AI TRiSM market is shifting from initial AI experimentation toward continuous risk management as generative and agentic AI adoption expands. Security and runtime controls are becoming increasingly important for monitoring AI behavior, enforcing policies, and preventing potential threats. Growing SME adoption is creating demand for affordable, scalable, and easy-to-integrate solutions, while North America benefits from its established AI ecosystem and cybersecurity investments. Going forward, market growth will depend on organizations implementing effective governance, security, and monitoring practices across increasingly complex AI environments.

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Segment Analysis

Security & Runtime Control to Account for the Largest Share

The security & runtime control segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AI TRiSM market, driven by the growing adoption of generative and agentic AI across enterprises. These systems face risks such as prompt injection, data leakage, unauthorized access, and unsafe automated actions. Runtime controls enable continuous monitoring of AI inputs, outputs, and interactions while enforcing security policies. Rising demand for real-time threat detection and post-deployment monitoring is expected to support adoption as organizations prioritize secure, reliable, and compliant AI operations.

SMEs to Register the Highest CAGR

The SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the AI TRiSM market during the forecast period, driven by increasing AI adoption and limited internal risk-management resources. Cost-effective solutions enable SMEs to assess AI models, monitor applications, detect vulnerabilities, and establish governance policies without dedicated teams. NIST guidance, including the AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF), supports structured risk management. As SMEs expand their use of generative AI, demand is expected to rise for scalable, easy-to-integrate AI TRiSM solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the AI TRiSM market, supported by its strong AI ecosystem, leading technology vendors, and growing focus on AI governance and security. In the US, adoption across BFSI, healthcare, government, technology, and critical infrastructure is reinforced by NIST initiatives. Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, and Google are advancing AI governance, model security, and runtime protection capabilities. In Canada, responsible AI initiatives are further supporting demand. Continued investments in generative AI, agentic AI, cloud technologies, and cybersecurity are strengthening the region's position in AI TRiSM innovation and adoption.

Key Industry Trends



Generative AI Risk Management

Runtime Security and Continuous Monitoring

Governance for Agentic AI

AI Risk Management Frameworks and Guidance

Scalable AI TRiSM for SMEs Integrated AI Security and Governance

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in AI TRiSM Market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Ireland), Palo Alto Networks (US), Deloitte (UK), NeuralTrust (Spain), Cisco (US), ServiceNow (US), PwC (UK), EY (UK), Veeam Software (US), Cyera (US), Airia (US), OneTrust (US), BigID (US), Zenity (US/Israel), Credo AI (US), Arize AI (US), Fiddler AI (US), ModelOp (US), HiddenLayer (US), AIShield (India), Daxa (US), Concentric AI (US), and Grip Security (US).

As enterprise AI deployments expand, competitive differentiation is likely to depend on how effectively providers help organizations manage AI risks throughout the lifecycle, enforce security policies during operation, and integrate governance into existing enterprise workflows.

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