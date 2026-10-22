Joebond To Showcase Yoga Wear Manufacturing Capabilities At The 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JoeBond, a yoga wear manufacturer specializing in wholesale activewear and OEM/ODM production, will exhibit at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) from October 31 to November 4, 2026. Visitors can meet the company at Booth K39–40, Hall 6.1, Area A, at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou. The exhibition will provide opportunities for JoeBond to connect with international brands, wholesalers, and distributors seeking apparel sourcing partners.









Yoga Wear Collections at Canton Fair Guangzhou

JoeBond will showcase yoga leggings, sports bras, workout tops, and yoga jackets, highlighting its Peach and Naked-Feel Nylon collections. Featured products include:



JYBMK0028 – Peach Wide-Leg Casual Pants: A relaxed, wide-leg silhouette with front pleats and an adjustable drawstring waistband.

JXBJK0001 – Nylon Pocket Flared Pants: Fitted through the upper leg with a flared hem and side pocket detailing.

JXBMD0001 – Peach Retro Mid-Sleeve Top: A fitted top with a round neckline and elbow-length sleeves. JYBMN0006 + JYBMK0015 – Peach Contrast-Trim Set: A coordinated sports bra and flared pants combination with contrasting trim and piping details.

Buyers attending the Canton Fair in October 2026 can examine these styles firsthand and discuss fit, fabric options, and customization requirements.









Custom Yoga Wear Manufacturer Supporting Global Buyers

As a custom yoga wear manufacturer, JoeBond offers OEM/ODM and private-label services covering fabric selection, pattern development, sampling, branding, and bulk production.

According to information published on its website, JoeBond has an annual production capacity of 45 million garments, maintains over 8 million pieces in ready stock, and can produce 150,000–200,000 pieces daily. Its integrated supply chain supports factory-direct wholesale and customized production for international buyers.

JoeBond Chairman Zhang Binjie summarizes the company's philosophy:“Let JoeBond bear the burden, while you reap the rewards with ease,” reflecting its commitment to simplifying customers' sourcing and manufacturing processes.



Meet JoeBond in Guangzhou

International buyers are invited to visit Booth K39–40 during Phase 3 of the fair to explore collections, discuss OEM/ODM projects, and consider sourcing partnerships. To arrange a meeting or request product information, contact JoeBond through its official website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Zhejiang Juyitang Apparel Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Tony

Email:...

Website:

Headquarters Address: No. 301 Front Avenue, Pujiang County, Zhejiang Province

Guangzhou Branch Address: 3A Floor, Unit 2, Building 1, Mingsheng Industrial Park, Shibei Industrial Road, Panyu District, Guangzhou

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

