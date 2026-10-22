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Google's Gary Illyes put a typical site move at one to three months to settle, in timing data he presented Oct. 2, 2026, according to recaps of the session.

Shopify keeps product pages under /products/ and categories under /collections/. Product and category URLs change when a store migrates to Shopify unless the old store used the same paths. Optimum7, a Shopify Plus Partner with more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations since 2007, checks indexation, redirects, rankings and crawl errors at 7, 30 and 90 days after a Shopify launch. Miami, FL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A typical site move takes one to three months to settle in Google Search, according to timing figures presented by Google's Gary Illyes on Oct. 2 at Search Central Live in Barcelona and reported in industry recaps. After a replatforming, a Shopify store can take orders on launch day while Google is still processing its new URLs, so Optimum7 keeps checking each migrated store against the old store's search numbers at 7, 30 and 90 days after launch. The work starts earlier: the firm's Shopify migration and replatforming guide explains the 301 redirect map it builds and tests before launch. "A Shopify migration can look perfect on launch day and still lose search traffic weeks later. We map the URLs that bring in customers before the move, then monitor redirects, rankings and indexing for 90 days after launch. A broken redirect on a high-traffic product page can mean lost orders, so we want to catch it early," said Duran Inci, CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7. How Long Google Takes to Process a Shopify Migration Shopify fixes product pages under /products/ and categories under /collections/. A store that migrates to Shopify from a platform with other paths changes those product and category URLs. Google classifies this as a site move with URL changes, during which search visibility can fluctuate. Illyes' figures show how long each step takes:

Process Typical Slowest Discovering a new URL About 20 hours Weeks to never Recrawling a known URL About 30 days Weeks to never Sitemap processing About 24 hours Up to 14 days, or never (quality) Site move 1 to 3 months 6 months to more than 1 year



How Redirects Are Mapped Before a Shopify Replatforming Goes Live

A typical recrawl of an old URL takes about 30 days in Illyes' figures, so the redirect map has to be right on launch day. Optimum7 builds it from the old store's own numbers: the firm records rankings, traffic, indexed URLs and backlinks as a baseline, then crawls every live URL and ranks it by organic traffic. Through its Shopify SEO service, the firm then maps changed URLs to relevant Shopify destinations using direct 301 redirects to avoid redirect chains. Titles, meta descriptions and canonical tags carry over to the new Shopify pages, and the sitemap is resubmitted at cutover. For stores moving to Shopify Plus, its Shopify Plus development service cover the technical build, integrations and launch testing.

Shopify allows 100,000 URL redirects on standard plans and 20 million on Shopify Plus, so a large catalog can reach the standard-plan limit. Google can also treat redirects to unrelated pages, such as the homepage, as soft 404s. In one Shopify migration for an online plant retailer, Optimum7 implemented 301 redirects for all legacy URLs and transferred more than 20,000 customer records and 15,000 historical orders. The case study reported no migration-related data issues or support escalations after launch.

What Gets Checked in the 90 Days After a Shopify Migration

At 7, 30 and 90 days after launch, Optimum7 compares indexation, redirects, rankings and crawl errors with the pre-migration baseline, with a focus on high-traffic URLs. The firm checks traffic declines against that baseline before attributing them to Google's site-move processing. Issues found in those checks are fixed within the migration warranty period at no extra cost.

According to Google, a settling move shows up in Search Console as the old sitemap's indexed count falls toward zero, the new sitemap's count rises and clicks shift to the new URLs. The move is complete only after Googlebot visits every old and new URL at least once. Google also warns that redirects often point to new URLs that do not exist, which appears as Not found errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How long should search traffic be watched after a Shopify migration?

Answer: Until the new Shopify URLs are indexed and search performance has stabilized. Google's Gary Illyes put a typical site move at one to three months to settle and a typical recrawl of a known URL at about 30 days, and slow moves take longer. Old URLs can remain in Google's search results until they are recrawled, and their redirects continue sending visitors to the new pages.

Question: Does a migration to Shopify need Google's Change of Address tool?

Answer: Not when the domain stays the same and only the URL paths change. Google built the Change of Address tool for moves from one domain or subdomain to another. A store that keeps its domain relies on a 301 redirect from each changed URL to its new Shopify address and an updated sitemap in Search Console.

Question: Why would a redirect not work on a new Shopify store?

Answer: Shopify runs a redirect only from a broken URL. If the old address still loads a live page on the Shopify store, the redirect does not fire. A page that keeps the same path on both platforms needs no redirect at all.

Question: How long should redirects stay live after a Shopify migration?

Answer: Generally at least one year, according to Google, and longer where possible. Each redirect should send visitors straight to the final page, and Google advises keeping any chain to three redirects or fewer. Chains build up when a store that migrated before adds new redirects on top of old ones.

Question: Can a store keep taking orders during a Shopify replatforming?

Answer: Yes. The old store keeps selling while the Shopify store is built and tested. A final import at cutover moves the orders placed during the build, and any downtime is planned, kept short and scheduled for a low-traffic window.

Merchants planning a Shopify migration can request a free migration evaluation through Optimum7's Shopify migration service. The evaluation reviews the store, catalog, integrations and goals, and Optimum7 sets a fixed scope and price before a project starts.

Sources: Gary Illyes, Search Central Live Deep Dive Europe presentation, Barcelona, Oct. 2, 2026, as reported by Search Engine Journal (Oct. 4, 2026) and Search Engine Roundtable (Oct. 5, 2026); Google has not published the slides. Google Search Central, Site Moves With URL Changes, last updated Aug. 20, 2026. Shopify Help Center, Creating and Managing URL Redirects, accessed Oct. 21, 2026.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce migrations and more than 3,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other ecommerce platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Beyza Aydogan Optimum7...