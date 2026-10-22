The Invisible Audience By Maria Dykstra Shows Why AI Overlooks B2B Companies When Buyers Ask Who To Shortlist

The Invisible Audience: Why AI Leaves You Off the List and What Actually Matters by Maria Dykstra, AI Visibility Architect and Creator of the Algorithmic Authority Stack

Research behind the book traced 1,855 citations across 160 AI answers. 30 of 40 AI source recommendations came from companies selling in that same category

- Maria Dykstra, creator of the Algorithmic Authority Stack

BELLEVUE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maria Dykstra, AI Visibility Architect and creator of the Algorithmic Authority Stack, today announced the launch of her book, The Invisible Audience: Why AI Leaves You Off the List, and What Actually Matters. The paperback is available now, and the Kindle edition releases October 22, 2026, with pre-orders open on Amazon.

The Invisible Audience explains why AI systems such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews can find a company, misread it and leave it off the vendor list a buyer sees, and what to do about it. Dykstra identifies seven places where AI gets a company wrong, drawn from more than 50 B2B companies in her client work and her ongoing research study, the Algorithmic Authority Index.

Key facts at a glance:

-Release date: Paperback available now; Kindle edition October 22, 2026

-Formats: Kindle ($9.99) and paperback ($14.99)

-ISBN (paperback): 9798178239698

-Pre-order: Amazon Book page: mariadykstra /the-invisible-audience

-Audience: B2B founders, CMOs and marketing teams

The research behind the book:

Dykstra's study traced 1,855 citations across 160 AI answers to buyer questions about which companies to choose, then examined 40 source pages in depth. Of those pages, 30 (75%) were published by companies selling into the categories they were writing about, and 22 (55%) ranked or included the publisher's own products. Many "best tools for X" lists that read as neutral come from a vendor in that same market.

Companies that understand how AI selects and weighs these sources can earn a place on the shortlist; those that don't get overlooked even when their product is strong.

What the book covers:

The book is built around the Algorithmic Authority Stack, Dykstra's seven-layer framework for diagnosing why AI misreads or skips a company.

Chapters 4 through 10 each take one layer:

-Market Identity Clarity: Can the machine tell what the company is?

-Expertise Architecture: Can it verify what the company knows?

-Semantic Density: Do the buyer's, category's and company's words meet?

-Training-Ready Content: Can AI lift a clear answer off the company's pages?

-Algorithmic Touchpoint Presence: Is the company present where its buyer searches?

-Trust and Proof Signals: What does outside evidence say?

-Visibility Measurement: Do AI visibility reports measure what matters?

'The book also explains why only being recommended, not ranked, mentioned or cited, puts a company on the shortlist, and offers a first-30-days plan.

From the author:

"Before your buyer ever sees you, an AI system has already decided whether you belong on the list," said Maria Dykstra. "When I traced where those recommendations come from, three out of four sources were vendors writing about their own market. Most companies assume their problem is getting found. More often, the machine finds them and gets them wrong. This book shows the seven places that happen and what to fix first."

Frequently asked questions:

-What is The Invisible Audience about?

The Invisible Audience by Maria Dykstra explains why AI systems leave some B2B companies off buyer shortlists, and how to get recommended.

-Are AI vendor recommendations independent?

Often not. Of 40 source pages Dykstra examined, 30 came from companies selling in that category, and 22 ranked or included their own products.

About Maria Dykstra, Author and AI Visibility Architect

Maria Dykstra is an AI Visibility Architect who diagnoses why B2B companies get overlooked in AI buyer recommendations. She is the author of The Invisible Audience and the creator of the Algorithmic Authority Stack, which she has applied to more than 50 B2B companies across industrial, healthcare, fintech and cybersecurity markets. She spent 13 years at Microsoft working on advertising and search systems, then founded and led TreDigital for 13 years. She was named a LinkedIn Top Voice in Digital Strategy and in Content Marketing in 2024. Learn more at mariadykstra.

Maria Dykstra



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The Invisible Audience by Maria Dykstra Shows Why AI Overlooks B2B Companies When Buyers Ask Who to Shortlist News Provided By Maria Dykstra, October 22, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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