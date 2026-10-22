The Global Roadside Noise Barriers Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.8% Throughout The Forecast Period.

Roadside Noise Barriers Market Share

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Roadside Noise Barriers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for roadside noise barriers has been expanding steadily, reflecting growing concerns about noise pollution alongside urban development. As transportation infrastructures evolve and communities seek quieter environments, this sector is poised for notable growth. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for roadside noise barriers.

Roadside Noise Barriers Market Size and Projected Growth

The roadside noise barriers market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.59 billion in 2025 to $1.7 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This historical growth is largely driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and the expansion of transportation networks, heightened awareness of the impacts of environmental noise pollution, increased government investments in both road and railway infrastructure, ongoing highway and urban transit corridor construction, and a growing demand to enhance community living conditions.

Download a free sample of the roadside noise barriers market report:



Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. Several factors are anticipated to support this growth during the forecast period, including the increasing use of sustainable and recyclable materials for noise barriers, expanding smart city initiatives focused on noise management, rising demand for superior acoustic performance solutions, modernization efforts in infrastructure particularly in developing regions, and a stronger emphasis on public health and compliance with noise regulations. Key trends expected to shape the market include the adoption of modular noise barrier systems, increased use of eco-friendly acoustic materials, incorporation of green infrastructure components in barrier designs, enhanced urban noise pollution control measures, and the growing popularity of transparent and visually appealing noise barrier options.

Understanding the Role of Roadside Noise Barriers

Roadside noise barriers are physical installations placed alongside highways, roads, railways, or urban transit routes designed to block, absorb, or reduce traffic-generated noise from reaching nearby residential, commercial, or sensitive areas. Their main function is to limit noise pollution, thereby improving acoustic comfort, protecting public health, and enhancing the quality of life for communities situated close to busy transportation corridors.

View the full roadside noise barriers market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Oct_PR

Rising Traffic Volumes as a Key Growth Factor

One of the primary forces propelling the roadside noise barriers market is the rising volume of traffic. Traffic volume measures the number of vehicles traveling along a road or transport corridor over a specific timeframe. This increase is driven by ongoing urbanization, which leads to higher vehicle ownership and more frequent movement of people and goods throughout transportation systems. Roadside noise barriers play a crucial role in mitigating the negative effects of this traffic by reducing the noise pollution that reaches surrounding residential, commercial, and institutional areas, thus improving overall environmental quality and community well-being. For example, data from June 2025 by the UK's Department for Transport shows that between 2023 and 2024, car traffic on locally managed roads grew by 2.2% to 150.9 billion vehicle miles, while van traffic rose by 1.1% to 31.2 billion vehicle miles. These increases in traffic volumes underscore the growing need for effective noise barriers.

Regional Market Leaders and Fastest Growing Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for roadside noise barriers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth potential.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Global Roadside Noise Barriers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 22, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.