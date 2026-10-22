Brito Remodel & Construction Helps Houston Homeowners Plan Bathroom Upgrades, From Walk-In Showers To Full Renovations

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The family-run, owner-supervised Houston remodeler offers free in-home assessments and written estimates for bathroom projects of every size

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brito Remodel & Construction, a family-run residential remodeling company serving Houston homeowners since 2014, is helping local families turn outdated bathrooms into more comfortable, functional and attractive spaces. The company's bathroom remodeling in Houston services cover everything from small guest bath updates to complete primary bathroom renovations.For many homeowners, the bathroom is one of the most-used rooms in the house and one of the first to show its age. Brito Remodel & Construction works with homeowners to improve layout, storage, safety and style, while coordinating the plumbing, electrical, waterproofing and finishing work that larger projects involve, so clients don't have to manage separate trades themselves.A Full Range of Bathroom Remodeling ServicesThe company's bathroom services include full renovations, primary and guest bathroom remodels, vanity and countertop upgrades, tile and flooring installation, and fixture and lighting updates. Specialized offerings include:Shower upgrades: Shower remodeling covers shower pans, waterproofing, wall and floor tile, niches, benches, handheld showerheads and frameless glass enclosures. Low-threshold and curbless walk-in showers are available where the existing space allows.Tub updates: Tub remodeling includes replacing an outdated bathtub, updating the surround, and improving waterproofing, fixtures and finishes.Conversions: Homeowners who rarely use a tub can choose a tub-to-shower conversion for a more practical, accessible walk-in shower. The company also handles shower-to-tub conversions for households that want a bathtub instead.“Every bathroom is different, and so is every household,” said Nelson, Owner of Brito Remodel & Construction.“Some families want a spa-like retreat, while others need a safer shower for an aging parent or better storage for a busy household. We start by listening, then recommend a plan that fits the home and the budget.”An Owner-Supervised, Written-Estimate ApproachBrito Remodel & Construction works exclusively on residential properties, and every project is supervised by the owner. After an in-person assessment of the existing bathroom, the company provides a detailed written estimate that breaks down the planned work and costs. Budget is discussed early so recommendations stay realistic.As a general planning guide, bathroom remodels in Houston may range from approximately $8,000 to $35,000, depending on room size, materials, project scope, and plumbing or electrical requirements. Final pricing is determined through an on-site assessment and written estimate.Serving Houston and Nearby CommunitiesThe company serves Houston and surrounding neighborhoods, including Bellaire, Memorial Village, Houston Heights, West University Place, Rice Village, Montrose, Westchase and Spring Valley Village. Homeowners should confirm service availability for their property.About Brito Remodel & ConstructionBrito Remodel & Construction is a family-run residential remodeling and general contracting company serving Houston homeowners since 2014. Its services include kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, flooring, carpentry, home additions and other residential projects. The company is licensed and insured, and offers free in-home estimates.Media Contact:Brito Remodel & ConstructionHouston, TXPhone: (281) 736-5954Email:...Website:

Nelson Lopez

Brito Remodel & Construction

+1 281-736-5954

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Brito Remodel & Construction Helps Houston Homeowners Plan Bathroom Upgrades, from Walk-In Showers to Full Renovations News Provided By Leads Rep LLC October 22, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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