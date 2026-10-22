Former Tarrant County Associate Judge Matt Riek Shares Five Steps To Prepare For Divorce Mediation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mims Ballew Hollingsworth (MBH), a Texas family law and business litigation firm with offices in Fort Worth and Southlake, is sharing practical guidance for Tarrant County families preparing for divorce mediation. Matt Riek, a former Associate Judge of the 360th District Court who now leads MBH's mediation practice, outlines the preparation gaps that most often stall settlement and what spouses can do before mediation day to avoid them.Most contested divorce and custody cases in Tarrant County go through mediation before they can reach a final trial. The vast majority of family law cases participate in mediation and most are successfully resolved there. The Courts in Tarrant County generally require good faith participation in the mediation process before appearing for a final trial. Under Texas Family Code §6.602, a properly executed mediated settlement agreement is binding and cannot be revoked, so the decisions made in a single day can shape a family's finances and parenting arrangements for years.Drawing on his experience on the bench and as a mediator, Riek says mediations that stall tend to stall for the same reasons: unresolved financial questions, unrealistic expectations, and proposals that overlook how the family actually lives day to day.“Successful mediations in difficult cases have a few important things in common. Attorneys who have spent time with their clients and have set realistic expectations for both children's issues and property issues have a much higher rate of success. In addition, having all financial documentation prepared and exchanged before the date of mediation is essential. Mediating issues regarding children requires knowledge of the family's specific situation and knowledge of the particular court's tendencies in prior rulings. " - Matt Riek, Mediator and former Associate Judge, 360th District CourtRiek recommends five steps before mediation day:- Have any relevant information required for property division and allocation of debts:Gather tax returns, bank and retirement account statements, and debt records, and complete the sworn inventory and appraisement. If a business, real estate, or deferred compensation is involved, have valuations completed before mediation rather than debating them during it. MBH's divorce mediation checklist covers what to gather.- Set realistic expectations. Texas courts divide community property in a manner that is "just and right" under Texas Family Code §7.001, which does not always mean a 50/50 split. Understanding the likely range of outcomes at trial helps spouses recognize a reasonable offer when one is on the table.- Build proposals around the family's daily life. Parenting plans should fit school schedules, work hours, activities, and the distance between homes. The Standard Possession Order is a starting point, not a requirement, and proposals that reflect how the children actually live are more likely to hold up.- Identify obstacles early. Raise sticking points with your attorney in advance, whether a disputed asset, a potential relocation, or a hard emotional issue, so options can be developed before the session instead of improvised during it. Where family violence is a concern, Texas law allows a party to object to mediation.- Be prepared to decide. Because a signed mediated settlement agreement is binding, spouses should arrive knowing their priorities, their walk-away points, and what they need their attorney to review before signing.Riek joined MBH in 2025 after serving as Associate Judge of the 360th District Court in January of 2017 and served until February of 2025, and leading Tarrant County's Family Recovery Court until February 2025. He works alongside MBH's family law attorneys to help clients in Fort Worth and Southlake resolve divorce and custody matters outside the courtroom when possible. Learn more about Matt Riek.For more information about MBH's services, visit.About Mims Ballew HollingsworthMims Ballew Hollingsworth (MBH) is a Texas family law and business litigation firm with offices in Fort Worth and Southlake. Four of the firm's attorneys are Board Certifiedin Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and the team brings more than 100 years of combined legal experience to high-asset divorce, business owner divorce, contested custody, mediation, collaborative law, and business litigation matters across Tarrant County and North Texas.

Eric McGehearty

Globe Runner LLC

+1 214-914-7735

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Former Tarrant County Associate Judge Matt Riek Shares Five Steps to Prepare for Divorce Mediation News Provided By Globe Runner LLC October 22, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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