Accelerating Healthcare Excellence: Carolinas MGMA Fall Conference Recognizes Exceptional Practices And Leaders

(L-R): Justin Roof, First Citizens Bank; Jennifer Edelen, OrthoSC; and 2026 Carolinas MGMA President Jordan Archer

(L-R): Steve Parker, Curi; Sheridan Robinson, Cornerstone Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine; and 2026 Carolinas MGMA President Jordan Archer

2026 Carolinas Medical Group Management Association (Carolinas MGMA) Fall Conference held October 8-9 at the Westin Charlotte

- Heidi Scarce of OrthoSCCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Excellence in healthcare practice management was celebrated at the 2026 Carolinas Medical Group Management Association (Carolinas MGMA ) Fall Conference, held October 8-9, at the Westin Charlotte. The 2026 Practice of the Year award, sponsored by First Citizens Bank, and the 2026 Administrator of the Year award, sponsored by Curi, were both awarded during the High-Octane evening celebration on October 8th at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.OrthoSC, a physician-owned orthopedic practice in Myrtle Beach, SC, was awarded the 2026 Practice of the Year award. Jennifer Edelen, director of revenue at OrthoSC, accepted the award on behalf of the practice.OrthoSC provides substantial time and resources to community involvement and investment. OrthoSC has opened new locations in areas of high need, extended services like orthopedic urgent care, and partnered with the HURT! App to provide free, 24/7 virtual access for patients.“Our investment in the community has strengthened the relationships that make exceptional healthcare possible,” shares Heidi Scarce of OrthoSC.As part of their Practice of the Year award, OrthoSC was presented with a check for $3,000 to be given to their charity of choice. OrthoSC selected Grand Strand Miracle League, a nonprofit that provides children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports in an inclusive, supportive environment.The 2026 Administrator of the Year award was presented to Sheridan Robinson, practice director for Cornerstone Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine in Cary, NC. Ms. Robinson has been in healthcare leadership for more than 20 years and believes healthcare management is more than a profession, it's“an opportunity to make a difference behind the scenes of patient care and educate others on the importance of the healthcare journey patients embark on.”The Administrator of the Year award honors a medical practice leader who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and management proficiency, and who has helped enhance the effectiveness of healthcare delivery in the Carolinas. Dr. Theresa Kallman, MD, a physician at Cornerstone Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine shared, "Sheridan brings energy, innovation, and a genuine commitment to making healthcare better for patients, physicians, and staff."Ms. Robinson was also presented with a $3,000 education stipend, to be used towards Carolinas MGMA, MGMA and/or ACMPE educational resources.The 2026 Carolinas MGMA Fall Conference brought together healthcare leadership from across the Carolinas for two days of professional development, meetings with product and service leaders, and essential networking with industry peers. This year's event hosted over 250 attendees, exhibitors, speakers and volunteers. Topics of discussion included, "AI-Powered Practice: From Experimentation to Transformation," "Finish the Ride: The Power of Belief at Work and in Life," and "The US Healthcare System and What the Future Holds,” to name a few.Carolinas MGMACarolinas MGMA is proud to represent a growing community of more than 750 members dedicated to excellence in medical practice management. The organization fosters connection and professional growth through year-round education, leadership development, and statewide networking opportunities.First Citizens BankFirst Citizens Bank is a North Carolina state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA/FCNCB), a Delaware financial holding company also headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.CuriCuri (curi) is a national healthcare advisory firm bringing together specialized expertise across medical professional liability insurance, management consulting, and wealth and investment management. As fierce healthcare advocates, business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi provides valued advice and support grounded in a specialized understanding of the complex circumstances facing the clients and communities they serve. With an unwavering commitment, a proactive presence, and trusted expertise, Curi delivers outcomes that are proven, actionable, and meaningful-in medicine, business, and life.

Melissa Klingberg

Carolinas MGMA

+1 704-365-0565

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Accelerating Healthcare Excellence: Carolinas MGMA Fall Conference Recognizes Exceptional Practices and Leaders News Provided By Yellow Duck Marketing October 22, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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