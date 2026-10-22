TREE TOWN TOYS BRINGS KIDS' DRAWINGS TO LIFE WITH SPINANIMATORTM STUDIO

SpinAnimatorTM Studio turns kids' drawings into animation, one spin at a time.

- Doug Cass, Tree Town Toys Founder and Head of Sales ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpinAnimator TM Studio turns kids' drawings into animation, one spin at a time. The patented, screen-free toy from Tree Town Toys gives kids ages 6+ everything they need to create, customize and bring their own artwork to life, without a screen, app or batteries.Unlike digital animation tools, SpinAnimator puts kids in control of the entire creative process. They can create characters, build scenes, experiment with movement and develop their own stories, then immediately see the results of their work. Kids simply draw or color an animation strip, load it into the SpinAnimator wheel and spin. Suddenly, their drawings are moving, giving kids a firsthand look at how animation works while encouraging creativity, storytelling and experimentation.“Animation has always had a sense of magic to it, and SpinAnimator lets kids experience that magic for themselves,” said Doug Cass, Tree Town Toys Founder and Head of Sales.“They're not just watching something happen - they're creating it, experimenting with it and then seeing their own artwork move. That moment is what makes this toy so engaging.”SpinAnimator Studio introduces kids to the basic principles of frame-by-frame animation through hands-on creative play. By creating a sequence of individual drawings and watching them move together, kids can explore sequencing, motion and visual storytelling without needing any technology.The result is a creative experience that brings together art, animation and storytelling while encouraging kids to experiment and develop their own ideas.Each SpinAnimator Studio includes:. 48 assorted themed animation strips to color and customize. 10 colorful markers. 1 fine-line pen for details and drawing. 12-page instruction and idea guide with animation tips and creative inspiration. Convenient storage trayNOW FEATURING THE PEANUTS EDITIONTree Town Toys has also introduced the PeanutsEdition of SpinAnimator Studio, bringing Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang into the hands-on animation experience for kids.Kids can color and customize Peanuts-themed animation strips, load them into the SpinAnimator wheel and spin to watch the characters move. The result combines the timeless appeal of Peanuts with an activity that encourages kids to create, customize and make the experience their own.The Peanuts Edition expands Tree Town Toys' growing portfolio of licensed creative products while giving fans a new way to engage with some of their favorite characters.SpinAnimator is available on Amazon, as well as at specialty retail stores. For more information, visit TreeTownToys.ABOUT SPINANIMATORTM STUDIOSpinAnimator Studio is a patented, screen-free and battery-free animation toy from Tree Town Toys for kids ages 6+. Kids create and customize animation film strips, then load them into the SpinAnimator wheel and spin to watch their artwork move. The Studio includes 48 animation strips, 10 markers, a fine-line pen, an instruction and idea guide, and a storage tray. A Peanuts Edition featuring themed animation strips is also available.ABOUT TREE TOWN TOYSTree Town Toys is a specialty toy company focused on bringing creativity, imagination and hands-on play to families through thoughtfully designed, screen-free experiences. Its portfolio includes SpinAnimatorTM, Yes & Knowinvisible-ink trivia and activity books, and Art CaféTM creative art products.ABOUT PEANUTSThe characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 80% owned by the Sony Group and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz. First introduced to the world in 1950 in the Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the brand around the world through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. Peanuts recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary with unprecedented worldwide exhibitions and activities, collaborations, digital marketing campaigns, and more.

Julie Stern

Tree Town Toys

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TREE TOWN TOYS BRINGS KIDS' DRAWINGS TO LIFE WITH SPINANIMATORTM STUDIO News Provided By Tree Town Toys October 22, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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