Core Biogenesis Wins Best Paper In Personal Care At The 2026 SOFW Awards For Clinical Research On Hair Density

Core Biogenesis Wins SOFW Award for Best Paper in Personal Care

Award-winning scientific paper highlights the potential of plant-derived oleosome-FGF-2 technology to improve hair density and scalp health, in just 28 days.

- Tony Abboud, CCO

STRASBOURG, GRAND EST, FRANCE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Core Biogenesis, a French biotechnology company pioneering plant molecular farming for next-generation cosmetic ingredients, has been awarded Best Paper in the Personal Care category at the 2026 SOFW Awards for its scientific article,“Clinical Trial Validates Oleosome-FGF-2 Improves Hair Density in 28 Days,” published in the June 2026 edition of SOFW Journal.

Selected by the SOFW Award jury, the winning paper examines the clinical performance of PEAUREVATM, Core Biogenesis' innovative biomimetic growth factor ingredient developed to address the biological mechanisms associated with scalp aging and declining hair density.

The recognition highlights the growing importance of scientifically validated, biotechnology-driven ingredients in the personal care industry, particularly as hair and scalp care increasingly moves beyond traditional cosmetic approaches towards more targeted, evidence-led solutions.

Advancing Hair and Scalp Care Through Biomimetic Biotechnology

Developed using Core Biogenesis' proprietary plant molecular farming platform, PEAUREVATM combines biomimetic fibroblast growth factor-2 (FGF-2) with plant-derived oleosomes, naturally occurring lipid structures that act as carriers for the protein.

This innovative oleosome-protein fusion technology is designed to enhance growth factor stability and facilitate its delivery within cosmetic formulations, providing an alternative to conventional approaches to incorporating growth factors into hair and scalp care products.

By addressing biological pathways associated with hair follicle activity and scalp aging, PEAUREVATM offers formulators a new approach to developing targeted hair density and scalp longevity solutions.

Clinical Research Demonstrates Measurable Results in 28 Days

The award-winning article presents findings from an 84-day, single-blind, randomised controlled clinical study involving 40 participants, evaluating the performance of PEAUREVATM in hair and scalp care.

After just 28 days, the study reported improvements across several key parameters:

+33.6% in hair density

+14.0% in the anagen-to-telogen hair ratio

+5.0% in hair fibre thickness

+17.5% in scalp hydration

These findings demonstrate the potential of oleosome-based biomimetic growth factor technology as a new approach to supporting hair density and scalp condition.

The results also reflect a broader shift within the personal care industry towards ingredients that combine advanced biological understanding with measurable clinical performance.

Recognition of Scientific Excellence and Innovation

The SOFW Awards recognise outstanding technical and scientific contributions published in SOFW Journal, a long-established international publication serving the cosmetics, personal care and home care industries. Core Biogenesis' selection as Best Paper in Personal Care acknowledges the scientific contribution of its research and the potential relevance of its technology to future hair and scalp care formulations.

“I'm honoured that our paper on oleosome FGF-2 improving hair density in 28 days, has been selected as the best paper, in the Personal Care category. This recognition is especially meaningful because the paper addresses a challenge becoming really important for consumers- hair thinning and scalp ageing....We believe this is where personal care is heading, from cosmetic story-telling to measurable biology.”- Tony J. Abboud, CCO, Core Biogenesis.

A Growing Portfolio of Biotechnology Innovation

The SOFW Award adds to Core Biogenesis' growing recognition within the global cosmetics industry, following accolades for its plant-based biotechnology platform and biomimetic growth factor ingredients.

Through its proprietary molecular farming technology, Core Biogenesis produces bio-identical proteins using plants as sustainable biofactories, combining advanced protein engineering with renewable production methods.

Its portfolio includes PeauvitaTM (Oleosome-EGF), PeauforiaTM (Oleosome-FGF-2) and PEAUREVATM (Oleosome-FGF-2 for hair and scalp applications), developed to help cosmetic brands and formulators explore new possibilities in skin longevity and scalp care. With the latest SOFW recognition, Core Biogenesis continues to strengthen its position as an innovator in evidence-led, plant-based cosmetic biotechnology.

About Core Biogenesis

Core Biogenesis is a French biotechnology company specializing in biomimetic growth factors produced through plant molecular farming. Using proprietary oleosome delivery technology, the company develops next-generation active ingredients designed to combine efficacy, stability, sustainability, and skin compatibility for advanced cosmetic applications.

Focused on the future of regenerative beauty, skin longevity, and biotech-driven innovation, Core Biogenesis produces its active ingredients through scalable plant biofactory systems designed to offer ethical, traceable, and environmentally responsible alternatives to traditional biotechnology production methods.

Core Biogenesis is also Ecovadis Platinum certified, placing the company among the top 1% of organizations globally for sustainability performance and corporate responsibility.

Website:

About the SOFW Awards

The SOFW Awards recognise outstanding scientific and technical articles published in SOFW Journal, an international trade publication covering research, formulation and innovation across the personal care, cosmetics and home care industries.

For More Information, or Interview please contact:

Lili Gusto

PR Director, Core Biogenesis

...

+44(0)7903929846



Notes to Editors

Award: SOFW Award 2026 – Best Paper, Personal Care category (First Place)

Winning article: Clinical Trial Validates Oleosome-FGF-2 Improves Hair Density in 28 Days

Publication: SOFW Journal, June 2026

Authors: E. Schmidt and T. Abboud

Featured ingredient: PEAUREVATM – Oleosome-FGF-2

Interviews with Core Biogenesis representatives and further technical information are available upon request.

Lili Gusto

Word Of Mouth Communications

+44 7903 829846

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PeaurevaTM: Oleosome-FGF-2 Growth Factor Technology for Hair & Scalp | Core Biogenesis

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