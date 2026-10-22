New Book 'Am I At Risk?' Presents A Game-Changing, Evidence-Based Guide To Empower Readers Against Chronic Disease

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Hrayr Karagueuzian and Dr. Levon Demirdjian have announced the release of their groundbreaking book,“Am I at Risk? Your Evidence-Based Guide to a Healthier Future.” This 334-page, science-based health guide equips readers with tools to understand, measure, and reduce their personal risk for chronic diseases, providing a practical and empowering resource designed for individuals seeking clarity in a sea of confusing health claims.Chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity continue to affect millions, often driven by preventable risk factors like high blood pressure, smoking, physical inactivity, and diet-related issues.“Am I at Risk?” tackles these challenges head-on, offering authoritative, evidence-backed insights to help readers take charge of their health trajectories. Using accessible language free of overwhelming medical jargon, Dr. Karagueuzian and Dr. Demirdjian translate decades of medical research into actionable guidance, enabling readers to cut through misinformation and avoid unnecessary anxiety about unsubstantiated and misleading health claims.“Health is not a prophecy; it's a trajectory, one that can be shifted with informed choices and purposeful action,” says Dr. Karagueuzian, an acclaimed cardiology researcher whose work has shaped the scientific understanding of hidden cardiac risk factors. Dr. Demirdjian adds,“This book is a call to action for health literacy. It empowers readers by decoding the complexity of medical data into insights that genuinely matter.”Key highlights of“Am I at Risk?” include:. Identifying potential health risks such as obesity, diabetes, and lifestyle factors - and addressing them through sustainable, evidence-based interventions.. Dispelling myths and fear around health claims, with tools to differentiate between fact, fiction, and marketing spin.. Guided steps to reduce risk factors early, long before they culminate into more serious conditions.. A practical approach for the modern reader, ensuring medical data and recommendations are easy to grasp and immediately applicable.Dr. Hrayr Karagueuzian, Adjunct Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and Dr. Levon Demirdjian, a bioinformatics and medical research expert, bring unparalleled authority and passion to the topic. Their combined expertise represents nearly five decades of research and advocacy at the intersection of prevention, science, and public health.Whether you're navigating health information, managing daily health risks, or simply striving for a healthier future,“Am I at Risk?” is an essential addition to your library. For people overwhelmed by contradictory health advice and dubious claims, this book provides clarity, confidence, and an evidence-based path to wellness.“Am I at Risk? Your Evidence-Based Guide to a Healthier Future” (ISBN: 9781968485535) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:Your health is a choice, not a mystery.Chronic conditions like high blood pressure and alcohol-related health problems develop over years, often without symptoms, quietly raising the risk of heart attack, stroke, and cancer. Am I at Risk? demystifies these risks, turning complex science into clear answers. It separates fact from fear, empowering you to take control of health risks that can be measured, modified, and prevented. Using an evidence-based approach, this book gives you the knowledge to make informed decisions to reduce your personal health risks."A GREAT START TO EDUCATE YOURSELF IN NAVIGATING THE COMPLEXITIES OF MEDICAL INFORMATION TO HELP MAKE INFORMED DECISIONS ABOUT YOUR HEALTH. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT!" -James N. Weiss, MD Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Medicine & Physiology David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLAAbout the Authors:Dr. Hrayr S. Karagueuzian is Adjunct Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He earned his master's degree from the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Columbia University and his PhD in pharmacology from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. A leading authority in cardiac electrophysiology, Dr. Karagueuzian has authored or coauthored more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles, book chapters, review articles, editorials, and a book. He is also the holder of five U.S. patents. His groundbreaking research has advanced our understanding of the hidden risk factors behind sudden cardiac death, particularly those associated with coronary artery disease, and lethal cardiac arrhythmias such as ventricular fibrillation.Dr. Levon Demirdjian is a leading expert at the intersection of bioinformatics and medicine, with more than a decade of experience in medical research, including a postdoctoral fellowship in cancer research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He earned his PhD in statistics from UCLA. A passionate advocate for health literacy, he is dedicated to making sense of the complexity of medical data to empower individuals to make evidence-based choices for their own well-being.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

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New Book 'Am I at Risk?' Presents a Game-Changing, Evidence-Based Guide to Empower Readers Against Chronic Disease News Provided By MindStir Media LLC October 22, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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