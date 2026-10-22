Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital ED At Memorial Hospital Miramar Renews Certified Autism Centertm Designation

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Miramar has been a Certified Autism CenterTM since 2022.

- Vera Burke, Director of Emergency Services

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Miramar renews its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This recognition highlights the hospital's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, inclusive care for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), sensory sensitivities, and their families.

The pediatric emergency department distinguishes itself through certification. While IBCCES requires at least 80% of patient-facing staff to complete training for certification, the department consistently exceeds that benchmark, with a goal of 100% of staff being certified. In addition, three Memorial Hospital Miramar physicians hold individual IBCCES certifications.

“Our autism certification demonstrates our dedication to delivering inclusive, patient-centered care,” says Nurse Manager Maria Ella De Juan.“It provides our team with specialized training and resources to better support individuals with autism, helping to create a more comfortable and positive experience for patients and their families.”

“Autism certification supports our strong commitment to inclusive, compassionate care. It empowers our staff with the skills and confidence to better support individuals with autism and enhances the overall patient and family experience across our organizations,” says Vera Burke, Director of Emergency Services.

“Autism is proof that love doesn't need words,” says Carolina Fisher, PCA II, CAHP.“Individuals on the autism spectrum need awareness, but they especially need acceptance.”

IBCCES autism and accessibility training transforms healthcare facilities from a place that merely treats patients to one that truly cares for them. By proactively removing barriers to care, facilities are able to streamline operations, reach an underserved market, deepen trust and loyalty, and establish themselves as an indispensable community institution. This creates a powerful cycle that enhances both clinical outcomes and financial sustainability, leading to reduced no-show appointments, lower staff turnover, and shorter and more predictable patient visits.

“Healthcare environments can be overwhelming for autistic and sensory-sensitive children, making ongoing training and preparation essential,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“By renewing its Certified Autism CenterTM designation, the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Miramar demonstrates its continued dedication to ensuring every patient and family receives compassionate, inclusive, and high-quality care.”

To help create a calmer environment, the pediatric emergency department uses strategies such as dimming lights, bringing equipment to the patient whenever possible, minimizing unnecessary movement, providing toys, and building trust with patients and families. Nurses also offer access to a sensory cart equipped with tools designed to help children feel more comfortable and at ease.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Miramar is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About Memorial Hospital Miramar

Established in 2005, Memorial Hospital Miramar is a 178-bed facility offering acute-care adult services and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Level III NICU and Emergency Department. The community hospital offers a wide range of medical and surgical services, including a Cardiac Telemetry Unit, Imaging Services, expanded breast screening and diagnostic services with Solis Mammography, Intensive Care Unit, Women's Services, Memorial Family Birthplace, Robotic Surgery Program, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Rehabilitation Center and Memorial Rehabilitation Institute. To learn more, visit mhs and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility AppTM, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Media Contacts

Maria Ella De Juan and Tania Ordaz Pla

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Miramar

Phone: 954 538 4618 and 305 308 2599

Email:... and...



Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

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