Arjun Das's Character In Director Madhumita's Psychological Thriller 'John Doe' Revealed

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars, Arjun Das, will be seen playing a character called Chandru in director Madhumita's upcoming psychological thriller, 'John Doe', its makers revealed on Thursday.

Actor Arjun Das, who shared his first look poster from the film on his social media timelines, wrote, " 'Naan podhuma? (Am I enough?)' A question that haunts CHANDRU. A question we've all asked ourselves, perhaps. Somewhere in his search, I found a little of myself too. Meet CHANDRU from the world of #JohnDoe. Releasing this November in cinemas near you:) Written & Directed by @memadhumita. Produced by @arkamediaworks

@devineni_prasad @Shobu_ Presented by @agscinemas."

Sanchana Natarajan plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Shrushti, Zaara Vineet Chandhoke and Nirav in pivotal roles.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and filmbuffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, Arjun Das will be seen playig a cop for the first time in his career. That apart, the film is being produced by Arka Mediaworks, the same production house that produced the pan Indian blockbuster 'Baahubali'.

Producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni are producing this film under the banner of Arka Mediaworks. Kishore Kedari and Madhumita are the co-producers of the film, which has Sowmya Sharma serving as its Creative producer.

The film boasts of a fine technical crew. The film has music by renowned music director Mujeeb Majeed. Additional music has been composed by The Artist 404.

Story and screenplay for the film have been jointly written by director Madhumita and Nicholas Chevaillier. Cinematography for the film is by Preetha Jayaraman and editing for the film has been handled by Vijay Venkataramanan. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Action Sandhosh. Priya Karan and Priya Harie have designed the costumes while Ashwini Kale has taken care of production design.

Sources say the film is almost ready and that the makers are likely to release the film in November this year.