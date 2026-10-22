Titans REVIEW: Is Jayasurya, Vinayakan's Thriller Worth Your Time? Read Twitter Reaction

After the film's debut, people began sharing their initial reactions on social media. Moviegoers sometimes use X (previously Twitter) to post reactions after early screenings, which can indicate how a new film is being received. Here are some of the initial crowd reactions to Titans.

These responses represent the perspectives of individual viewers who have seen the film. They may not reflect the overall audience response, which will become clearer as more people see Titans in cinemas.

Titans: Story and Setting

Titans follows Antony Yakuza and his flatmate, Anwar, as they take on one more task in Fort Kochi in hopes of gaining recognition. Their plans take an unexpected turn when Rejimon, the getaway driver, reveals that he has his own motive.

What starts as a simple procedure turns into a predicament that blends crime, intrigue, and imagination. The novel focuses on the issues that develop when the three individuals' agendas and intents clash. The film blends humour with fantasy-thriller elements, with Fort Kochi as the backdrop for the events involving Antony, Anwar, and Rejimon.

#Titans Movie First Half Review

A special skills person joins as a getaway driver with a scammer and a petty goon

Nice Making and concept

light comedies worked

Fantasy elements loading in 2nd half

Jayasurya - Vinayakan combo is good

Hope 2nd half will be exciting

All good Varun R (@VarunNR_79) October 22, 2026

#Titans First Half:

It starts with an interesting episode, that immediately hooks in the audience. From then on, it travels through comic sequences in the first hour.

#Jayasurya is good with his one-liners. While some jokes succeed, especially the bank robbery sequence, which was a laugh riot, the humour is quite uneven.

The thriller elements are kept under wraps in the first hour, with a break out intermission sequence.

- What The Fuss (@WhatTheFuss_) October 22, 2026

Titans: Cast and Crew

Titans features Jayasurya and Vinayakan in prominent roles. Nihal Nizam, Baby Jean, Sunny Wayne, Indrans, and Suresh Krishna also appear in the movie. Prince Joy directed the project, while James Sebastian wrote the script. Midhun Manuel Thomas, Irshad M Hassan, and Pradeep CS produced the film.

#Titans Review:

An intriguing concept, with a blend of fantasy elements and humour that has its own fair share of moments. The archangel concept comes in the latter half, which isn't driven by regular heroic elevation sequences that we see in commercial cinema.

#Jayasurya's one-liners work while #Vinayakan 's character takes the story forward. A few comic sequences standout, and the action sequences are reserved for the climax point, which they have executed fairly well.

- What The Fuss (@WhatTheFuss_) October 22, 2026

Vishnu Sarma handled cinematography, while Shameer Muhammed is in charge of editing. Muthu wrote the words, while Dawn Vincent created the music. Arun Venjaramoodu is the production designer, with Mahesh Piravom serving as art director.

#Titans Movie Review

Traditional Concept of Good Vs Evil Reworked in a Grounded Rooted setting

A Super Hero Movie without any Super Hero cast

Malayalathinte Swantham Angel

Vinayakan Mass

Jayasurya in typical role

Good Comedies

VFX is superb

A Good time pass entertainer!! Varun R (@VarunNR_79) October 22, 2026

Sunil Singh, Sreejith Ghilli, and Sajith P Y serve as executive producers, while Robin Varghese is a line producer and Prashant Narayanan is the production controller. Siji Thomas Noble designed the costumes, while Ronex Xavier did the makeup. Kishan Mohan worked on sound design, while Rajakrishnan M R handled sound mixing.

Sapthaa Vision is credited with colour work, with Madheswaran S acting as colourist. Vishakh Babu is the VFX director. Mindstein Studios, PhantomFX, and Pictorial FX collaborated on the visual effects. Phoenix Prabhu did the combat choreography, while Yellowtooths handled the film's design. Magic Frames Release is distributing the film.