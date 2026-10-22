Kyrgyzstan Pledges Funds For Manas, Suzak Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has pledged to allocate the necessary funding for the further socio‐economic development of Manas city and the Suzak district in Jalal‐Abad region, the presidential press service reported on October 22.

During a working trip to the region, the president reviewed the socio‐economic development results for Manas and the Suzak district for 2021–2026, the outcomes of the first nine months of 2026, and plans for new projects.

The head of state was briefed on the construction of social and infrastructure facilities, housing development, investment attraction, and the modernization of road and engineering infrastructure, as well as on the challenges and prospects for the region's further development.

In the Suzak district, 60 social and infrastructure facilities have been commissioned between 2021 and 2026, including 25 schools and 12 kindergartens.

After hearing the briefing, Japarov noted that the necessary financial resources would be allocated to support the continued socio‐economic development of the city and district.

Suzak district and Manas city are key growth nodes in Jalal‐Abad region, where infrastructure and social services expansion has been a priority over the past years.

The government's pledge to allocate further funding signals an intent to sustain this momentum, with likely emphasis on completing ongoing road and utility upgrades, expanding housing, and improving service delivery.

Continued investment will be critical to align infrastructure capacity with demographic and economic growth, while ensuring balanced development across both urban and rural parts of the district.