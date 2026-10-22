Betmgm And The National Football League Extend Partnership In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewed agreement gives BetMGM continued access to NFL intellectual property, activations and fan experiences in Canada

TORONTO, Ont., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting operator, announced a renewed partnership with the National Football League, extending its status as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL in Canada. The one-year extension builds on a relationship that began in 2022 and covers the sports betting category across digital and retail channels in Ontario and Alberta.

As part of the agreement, BetMGM will continue to use NFL intellectual property, including the NFL shield, team marks and tentpole events such as the Super Bowl, in marketing campaigns in Canada. The partnership also provides opportunities for integrated marketing activations and premium hospitality experiences.

Game integrity is the foundation of the league's approach to legalized sports betting. BetMGM has agreed to adhere to the NFL's core integrity policies and responsible gambling initiatives. The two partners will work together to ensure that every game remains fair and uncompromised and that those who choose to bet can do so safely and responsibly.

“Protecting the integrity of the game and the wellbeing of our players go hand in hand, and that commitment is at the heart of our renewed partnership with NFL Canada,” said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM.“We share the league's view that sports betting must be built on trust: fair competition on the field, and a safe, responsible experience for the fans who choose to bet. Together, we'll continue to give fans in Ontario and Alberta a premium way to engage with the NFL, with responsible gaming built into every part of it.”

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with BetMGM for another year, continuing a relationship that has delivered exciting experiences for fans who engage with the game through betting,” said Gavin Kemp, general manager of NFL Canada.“As the sports betting landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to working with partners who share our focus on responsible gaming, ensuring fans can enjoy the excitement of the NFL in a safe and informed way.”

The renewed partnership complements BetMGM's football offering in Canada, where NFL fans in Ontario and Alberta can choose from more than 500 betting markets for every game, including anytime touchdown scorer wagers and a wide range of live betting options. Expanded Cash Out capabilities also allow players to settle eligible bets before the final outcome is determined.

BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties. GameSense complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

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Please play responsibly. Alberta (18+) and Ontario (19+) only. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca. In Ontario, visit ConnexOntario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit .

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