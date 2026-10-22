Onefinestay Captures The Best Of Europe, From Fall Getaways To Holiday Traditions

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer may be over, but Europe's travel season is far from finished. onefinestay highlights its European destinations worth traveling for this fall and festive season. Quieter fall months offer a different way to experience these well-known regions, with autumnal activities from wine harvests, olive picking and olive pressing to truffle hunting and meals cooked over an open fire. Just a few months ahead, cities transform into magical backdrops for the holiday season, and travelers will be seeking the comfort and space of a private home to retreat to.

With a curated portfolio of luxury villas across some of the continent's most sought-after destinations, onefinestay gives families and friends the space to settle in, experience local traditions and create a few of their own. Each stay combines the privacy and comfort of an exceptional home with hospitality-level service including personalized welcomes, dedicated concierge support, housekeeping and curated experiences that allow travelers to live like a local.

Piazza Mattei, Rome

5 Bed | 5 Bath | From $1,490 per night

Set in Rome's historic Navona-Pantheon-Venezia district, Piazza Mattei is a five-bedroom apartment steeped in the character of ancient Rome. The home boasts restored period features, terracotta-tiled floors and ornate gilded coving alongside contemporary comforts. The air-conditioned home also features ceiling frescoes by Renaissance masters the Zuccari brothers, a grand billiards room and private sauna.

Les Chênes Verts, Provence

5 Bed | 5 Bath | From $1,025 per night

Located on the expansive Mas des Infermières winery estate in Provence, Les Chênes Verts is a charming five-bedroom villa owned by Ridley Scott and his family, with the Luberon Hills as its backdrop. Blending modern and traditional elements, the villa features five opulent bedrooms, a large heated pool, air-conditioning, and a separate guest apartment for two. Surrounded by a region celebrated for its food, exquisite wines and dramatic scenery, the home offers a secluded retreat in the heart of Provence.

Villa San Gerolamo, Tuscany

5 Bed | 7 Bath | From $2,321 per night

Once a 20th-century ruin amid the rural countryside of Crete Senesi, San Gerolamo has been transformed into a stunning retreat. Surrounded by gently sloping hills, it's easy to feel as though you are the only visitors for miles. Indoors, the traditional architecture balances rustic charm with elegant design. Enjoy the outdoors with a large infinity-edge saltwater pool overlooking the countryside or take in the hot tub under a blanket of stars.

Belsize Park Gardens, London

3 Bed | 2 Bath | From $594 per night

Set in the leafy streets of Hampstead, Belsize Park Gardens is the private three-bedroom London home of British interior and fashion designer Matthew Williamson. Known for his bold use of color, the home pairs vibrant interiors with architectural details, bay windows and a mix of contemporary and antique furnishings. A private garden offers a quiet retreat, while the boutiques, bakeries and bistros of Belsize Park and the woodlands of Hampstead Heath are just a short stroll away.

I Colli, Tuscany

7 Bed | 7 Bath | From $3,302 per night

Surrounded by vineyards in the heart of Chianti, I Colli pairs traditional Tuscan stone architecture with contemporary touches. The villa features seven light and airy bedrooms with soaring wooden beams, a gym and an al fresco pergola on the terrace. Outdoors, an infinity pool and sun loungers overlook the surrounding vineyards and Tuscan countryside.

Villa La Ciotat, French Riviera

11 Bed | 11 Bath | From $3,854 per night

A striking contemporary villa with sea views to match. Its polished architecture, beautiful terraces overlooking the coastline and direct access to the water create the perfect Mediterranean getaway. A panoramic living room with fireplace forms the heart of the home, joined by two kitchens, a library, and cinema room. The 12-meter heated pool is surrounded by terraces, while the vast rooftop overlooks the sea.

To browse onefinestay's destinations, visit onefinestay.com.

About onefinestay

onefinestay is a curated portfolio of luxury rental homes distinguished by design, character, and a strong sense of place. In a category often defined by inconsistency, it brings clarity, continuity, and a considered point of view-each home selected for its design integrity, provenance, and rarity. Each stay is supported by a consistent, hotel-level standard of hospitality, including personal welcomes, 24/7 support, and tailored in-home amenities, delivering the privacy of a home with the confidence of a trusted luxury brand.

onefinestay is part of the Exclusive Collective, a multi-brand luxury travel and lifestyle platform serving more than 25,000 high-net-worth travelers annually across Exclusive Resorts, Inspirato, and onefinestay. Designed to evolve with its customers over time, the platform brings together a global portfolio of private residences, curated journeys, and travel services within a single ecosystem. Backed by entrepreneur Steve Case, co-founder of AOL, the Collective combines scale and operational expertise with a distinct perspective on what it means to live and travel well.

Josephine Simmons

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