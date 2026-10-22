Miras Investments Appoints Matthew Lesesky As Global Head Of Private Equity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished Private Investments Executive Leader with Demonstrated Experience in Portfolio Construction, Pacing, and Risk Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miras Investments, a globally diversified institutional Middle Eastern single family office, has expanded its investment team by appointing Matthew Lesesky to the role of global head of private equity. Lesesky will lead Miras's global private equity program, reporting to Elizabeth Hewitt, chief investment officer. The family office, which has been investing in leading alternative asset managers since 1980, is focused on investing in private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.

In his new role, Lesesky will lead Miras's private equity program worldwide. It invests mainly through commingled funds sponsored by leading third-party managers, complemented by co-investments where appropriate. Lesesky will work closely with the CIO, Investment Committee and shareholders within the team's delegated framework.

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“Matthew has built an exceptionally strong track record managing alternative investments for highly regarded non-profit and asset manager brands, including experience building and maintaining private equity programs,” commented Ms. Hewitt.“He brings deep experience across Private Equity, with a focus on the US lower middle market which will be highly relevant and transferable to Miras' portfolio.”

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“Miras Investments has a decades-long legacy of partnering early with exceptional investors across private equity and the broader alternatives markets, and I am honored to help continue that legacy,” added Lesesky.“I look forward to further positioning Miras as a preferred, long-term partner to leading investment firms. The firm reflects values that I care deeply about, including continuous learning, openness to diverse perspectives, and a collegial culture, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success.”

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Before joining Miras in October, Lesesky spent most of his nearly three-decade career investing in private markets, primarily on behalf of nonprofit institutions, with additional experience at leading investment firms and, earlier in his career, in investment banking.

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Lesesky spent the past 14 years at UNC Management Company, a Chapel Hill-based nonprofit organization that manages long-term investments and endowments for the University of North Carolina System. Most recently, he served as managing director on the private investment team, overseeing private equity investments across venture capital, growth equity, and buyouts for the $17 billion UNC Investment Fund. Before joining UNC Management Company, he held investment management roles at Hatteras Funds and Pacific Corporate Group Capital Partners LLC. Earlier in his career, he served as an associate in the Investment Banking division at Citigroup, an associate at Fusion Ventures LLC, an early-stage venture capital fund, and an analyst at Andersen Consulting.

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Lesesky holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he majored in Applied Science/Computer Science and minored in Mathematics, and earned his MBA from UNC's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

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About Miras Investments

Miras Investments is an institutional investment firm structured like an endowment. Founded in 1980, the Middle East-based multi-generational family office has built an equity-biased, globally diversified portfolio. It spans public equity, hedge funds, private equity and venture capital. The firm pairs long-term capital and strong governance with the nimbleness of a family office. Its investment team is split between the U.S. and the Middle East. For more information on Miras, please visit

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Lincoln Churchill Advisors

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