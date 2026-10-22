Craig Wright Of Aqua-Tots Swim School Elected To The International Franchise Association Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The CEO will bring extensive knowledge and experience to help lead the top organization for franchising worldwide, advancing the association's mission to protect, promote, and enhance the franchising model

Washington D.C., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) announced the election of Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School, to serve on its Board of Directors, leading the top organization representing franchise businesses around the world. Wright will officially assume the role at the 2027 IFA Annual Convention in February and serve a three-year term.

“Craig brings invaluable experience to the IFA Board of Directors with a firsthand understanding of how franchising helps build thriving brands and supports local business ownership and jobs across the country and around the world,” said Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO.“I am grateful for his commitment to IFA's mission to strengthen the franchise model at a time when the organization continues to grow and evolve.”

“Craig is dedicated to the betterment of the franchise business model, and his experience will provide a unique perspective to the IFA Board of Directors after years of pivotal growth for the association,” said Sam Ballas, Chair of the IFA Board of Directors and CEO and Co-Founder of East Coast Wings + Grill and Sammy's Sliders.“His leadership will help IFA continue its work to advance the franchise model and expand business ownership opportunities worldwide.”

Wright brings more than 34 years of executive leadership experience, including 25 years in corporate leadership roles at Leslie's Pool Supplies and Millard Refrigerated Services. Since joining Aqua-Tots in 2017, he has strengthened the company's operational systems and franchise support network while guiding its international expansion. His experience in business operations and organizational development has helped position Aqua-Tots for continued growth and deepened his understanding of what franchise owners need to succeed.

“I'm honored to have been selected to serve on the IFA Board of Directors,” said Wright.“I've seen firsthand the opportunities franchising creates for business owners and the positive impact these businesses have on their communities. I believe strongly in protecting those opportunities and making sure franchise owners have the support they need to succeed. I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside these leaders, and I look forward to the work we'll do together.”

The 2027 IFA Board of Directors brings together leaders from a wide range of businesses and professional backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of franchising and IFA's membership.

According to IFA data, more than 832,000 franchise businesses in the U.S. employ nearly 9 million people and generate more than $900 billion in economic output. Franchising spans more than 300 industries and reaches nearly every community across the country.

The full list and bios for the new 2027 directors is available HERE.

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About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 832,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.8 million direct jobs, $907.3 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2026, Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2026, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Kyndall Echols Aqua-Tots Swim School 480-621-3226...