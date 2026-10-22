Wireless, Iot And Mobile Technology Innovators Honored In 10Th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Honoring Top Mobile and Wireless Companies and Solutions Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced the winners of its 10th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program.

Since its launch a decade ago, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program has recognized the companies, technologies and leaders driving mobile and wireless innovation, and has tracked the industry's evolution from the smartphone app economy to an era defined by 5G, connected devices at massive scale and intelligence built directly into the device.

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize breakthrough innovation across a wide range of mobile and wireless categories, including Mobile AI, 5G and Private Networks, Mobile Device Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Internet of Things and Smart City, Mobile Security, Mobile Commerce and more. This milestone year attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries worldwide, a fitting reflection of the program's global reach.

2026 marks a turning point for mobility as intelligence moves onto the device and into the network itself. AI running directly on phones and connected devices, 5G Advanced, satellite connectivity that reaches everyday smartphones, Wi-Fi 7, private wireless for the enterprise and IoT deployments at massive scale are now operating in the real world, not just in the lab. This year's class shows how mobile and wireless technology has become the connective layer for business, government and everyday life.

“Ten years ago, the conversation in mobile centered on apps and the smartphone itself. Today, mobile and wireless technology is the connective tissue of the global economy,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough.“Over the past decade we have had a front row seat to that transformation, and this year's winners show exactly where it is headed next: networks that adapt in real time, devices that reason on their own and connectivity that reaches every corner of the planet, from the factory floor to the most remote locations on earth. Congratulations to each of our 2026 winners on earning recognition in this milestone year, and thank you to the innovators who have made the first ten years of this program possible.”

Mobile Breakthrough Award winners were selected by an independent panel of experts based on a variety of criteria, including innovation, performance, user experience, functionality, market impact and overall value, with the goal of recognizing the breakthrough solution in each category.

2026 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners include:

Broadband

Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year: Boingo Wireless

Residential Broadband Internet Solution Provider of the Year: Google Fiber

Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year: CELITECH

Small Cell

Small Cell Technology Solution Provider of the Year: Nokia

Small Cell Technology Solution of the Year: Ericsson

Internet-of-Things (IoT)

Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: MediaTek

IoT Innovation of the Year: Iridium Communications

Local Area Networks (LAN)

Overall LAN Solution of the Year: Arista Networks

Overall LAN Solution Provider of the Year: Cisco

Mobile Apps

Mobile App Innovation of the Year: MCE Systems

Mobile Compliance Platform of the Year: Calero

Enterprise Cloud Computing

Enterprise Cloud Computing Platform of the Year: Akamai Technologies

Cloud Computing Innovation of the Year: Nordic Semiconductor

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Device Management Solution of the Year: Tangoe

Mobile Device Management Platform of the Year: DMI

Overall Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year: Netcracker Technology

Mobile Security

Mobile Security Innovation of the Year: Vonage

Mobile Security Solution Provider of the Year: Guardsquare

Unified Communications

Unified Communications Solution of the Year: Tata Communications

Unified Communications Solution Provider of the Year: RingCentral

VoIP

Enterprise VoIP Solution of the Year: Dialpad

Residential VoIP Company of the Year: Ooma

Wide Area Networks (WAN)

5G Innovation of the Year: Qualcomm

Overall Enterprise Wi-Fi Product of the Year: Aura Wireless

Telecommunications

Telecommunications Solution of the Year: First Orion

Telecommunications Innovation of the Year: Zayo

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Johansson 213.255.3658...